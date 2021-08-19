Last spring, JMU men’s soccer defeated Hofstra 4-3 in penalty kicks for its third-consecutive CAA championship, matching the three JMU teams that won from 1992-1994, respectively. This fall, the Dukes have the opportunity to make both program and CAA history in their pursuit of a fourth-consecutive CAA title.
With such a historic feat in JMU’s grasp this season, head coach Paul Zazenski is making sure his players are focused on the task at hand rather than what can be accomplished in the postseason. In order to obtain another CAA crown, he said, it’ll require a players’ mentality of getting past the opponent in front of them before thinking about the long-term goal.
“We can only focus on each game that’s ahead of us,” Zazenski said. “We try not to let [the CAA title] be our driving factor and our driving focus. Our first priority is competing against Marshall and getting a result.”
Zazenski also mentioned that the Dukes’ efforts in focusing their attention toward their first game against Marshall isn’t only because it indicates the start of the season, but because the Thundering Herd are the defending national champions. JMU’s first test is right out of the gate — Aug. 26 in Harrisonburg.
Zazenski said this doesn’t mean the Dukes can drop their level of play after the first game. In a new season, everyone on the schedule garners attention, he said, and the team must enter each game with the same mentality.
“Our motto is to look at every opponent and treat them the same,” Zazenski said. “We have to understand that everyone in Division I has quality.”
Senior defender Melker Anshelm supported this motto by noting that JMU played a shortened season last spring, and the idea of focusing on each individual game means more in an extended schedule.
“I think we have to dominate every game,” Anshelm said. “I think we have to [play] every single game with the mindset that we will dominate our opponents.”
With every new season, key players from last season move on and new faces replace them. Goalie TJ Bush and defender Tom Judge are two of the names that leave shoes to fill, but CAA Rookie of the Year and sophomore midfielder Axel Ahlander said he believes the team won’t skip a beat.
“I feel pretty confident we will have a lot of the same players from last season to have a good team,” Ahlander said. “Coming from a good season last year, we lost a couple players that were important for us … but it will be a pretty similar team.”
Ahlander is coming off a freshman season where he picked up multiple honors — All-CAA second team, All-CAA Rookie team and CAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. This doesn’t mean that Ahlander can become complacent this fall, he said. Rather, he said he hopes to improve off his campaign last spring.
“There are a lot of improvements I can [make],” Ahlander said. “I want to get on the scoring sheet more and [the] assists sheet. I can help with more things coming forward.”
For Anshelm, this season provides a rare possibility — being on four CAA championship teams. While he said he knows the focus is on winning each game and taking things day-by-day, he said he’s not denying the excitement that comes from such a feat.
“It’s a good opportunity,” Anshelm said. “For me … [I can] win four CAAs in four years, so that’s kind of special, and not a lot of guys get that opportunity, so personally, I’m really excited.”
The mentality approaching this coming season of “one game at a time” doesn’t exactly coincide with the buzz surrounding the possibility of a CAA championship four-peat. Zazenski stressed that JMU can’t ride its coattails to continued success and that anything it does achieve this fall is because of how the Dukes play this season — not play from prior years.
“We’re trying not to live off what we’ve done in the past,” Zazenski said. “We certainly have it in the conversation in the fact that we want to continue our successes of the past, but we also can’t dwell on anything that we’ve done leading up to this point.”
While there’s the hope of winning his fourth CAA title, Anshelm said he agrees with this sentiment — that just because the Dukes have won three doesn’t mean a fourth will be handed to them. This season, he said, presents new challenges but the same confidence in keeping the title in Harrisonburg.
“I don’t think there’s any reason not to be confident going into this season,” Anshelm said. “The expectations are still there; it’s all new, even though we’ve won it three times around.”
Ahlander said he resonates with Anshelm in the idea that there’s a confidence surrounding the team in its capabilities. All the pieces are in place for a successful CAA title defense — if they go out and execute. In order to go through with this, Ahlander feels the team has to remain motivated each time the Dukes take the field.
“Just stay hungry,” Ahlander said. “We know our opponents well … we have all the talent we need to go again and win.”
If Zazenski and the players are successful in following this stated mentality of taking each game one at a time, history could be in their sights come the postseason.
