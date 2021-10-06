JMU men’s soccer scored three times in the opening half hour en route to a 4-0 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday evening. The Dukes (9-2, 3-0 CAA) have won six consecutive matches and nine of their last 10 after losing to No. Marshall in the season opener 0-1.
JMU got on the board when redshirt junior forward Luca Erhardt scored off a pass from redshirt freshman defender Yanis Lelin at 7’. Twelve minutes later, the Lelin-to-Erhardt connection struck again to double the Dukes’ lead. At 25’, JMU scored on an own goal to make the gap 3-0, which the Dukes took into halftime.
Redshirt sophomore forward Dennis Mensah scored his first goal of the season in the second half to give JMU a 4-0 lead. From there, JMU’s defense took over, holding the Mountaineers without a shot on goal in the second half to give the Dukes their best 11-match start since 2004, when JMU started 10-0-1.
JMU outshot Mount St. Mary’s 18-5, 7-1 in shots on goal. Three Dukes — Erhardt, redshirt sophomore midfielder Clay Obara and redshirt sophomore midfielder/forward Rodrigo Robles — led JMU with three shots apiece.
With his two goals, Erhardt passed the 50-goal mark in his collegiate career. Robles assisted on Mensah’s goal, giving him seven for the season and making him the first Duke since midfielder Christian McLaughlin to hit the mark in a single season.
The Mountaineers drop to 2-9 (0-3 NEC) and play at Sacred Heart on Sunday at 3 p.m. JMU returns home to Harrisonburg and battles William & Mary on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Score card
6:18 - Luca Erhardt (7), assisted by Yanis Lelin, 1-0 JMU
18:20 - Luca Erhardt (8), assisted by Yanis Lelin, 2-0 JMU
24:33 - JMU Team, 3-0 JMU
57:44 - Dennis Mensah (1), assisted by Rodrigo Robles, 4-0 JMU