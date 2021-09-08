A dominant first half was punctuated by a curler from redshirt sophomore midfielder Rodrigo Robles in the second half to lift JMU men’s soccer to a 2-0 victory over George Mason. The Dukes have won three straight matches and begin conference play this weekend.
The Dukes played well in the first half, with head coach Paul Zazenski calling it “one of our, if not the, best half of the season.” The Dukes’ dominant backline was quick to recover any lost ball and didn’t allow any shots from the Patriots in the first 45 minutes.
JMU had eight shots in the first half and nearly scored its first goal at 23’ when redshirt junior forward Luca Erhardt’s shot from just inside the box curled over the crossbar. JMU continued to frustrate the Patriots, as George Mason was awarded three yellow cards in the first half.
The Dukes finally managed to open the scoring at 41’as redshirt freshman midfielder Alex Krakowiak’s corner kick planted into the top left corner by the head of redshirt junior defender Melker Anshelm. It was the first goal of the season for Anshelm, who was one of three Dukes to play the full 90 minutes.
At 43,’ redshirt freshman defender Yanis Lelin nearly had a free kick scored from just in front of midfield, but it sailed over the crossbar and the Dukes went into half up 1-0.
The second half began with a bit of life from the Patriots, as freshman forward Ryan Mahon’s header nearly went in at 52’ but was saved by redshirt senior goalkeeper Alex DeSatnick. This was a significant night for DeSatnick, who made his first career start for the Dukes and kept a clean sheet along with three saves.
“It was just a lot of fun being out there with my guys,” DeSatnick said. ”I couldn’t have done it without my whole team, especially my backline”.
The game was sealed by Robles, who scored a goal at 62’. After a touch from redshirt freshman defender Josiah Blanton, Robles cut to his right past a defender and curled a shot past George Mason sophomore goalkeeper Jackson Lee. After the goal, he was mobbed by his teammates.
“It’s just repetition,” Robles said. “It’s coming to practice and shooting and shooting and finally it went in.”
Robles’ goal got national attention, coming in at number nine on Sportscenter’s top ten plays for Tuesday.
Robles scored his second career goal for the Dukes, his first coming last season against George Mason.
After three straight wins, the Dukes open CAA action against the College of Charleston this Saturday. JMU has won three straight CAA titles, but Zazenski is taking it one game at a time.
“We’re not focused on raising a trophy right now; we’re focused on how to beat College of Charleston,” Zazenski said.
The Dukes advance to 3-1 (0-0 CAA). The Patriots fall to 1-2-1 and will play Sept.14th at home against Old Dominion.
