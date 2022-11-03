JMU men's soccer lost to No. 5 Marshall 2-0 in the teams’ final regular season matchup. This is the Dukes’ third consecutive to Marshall.
In the first half, JMU allowed nine shots but only produced three. Marshall scored late in the first half off its ninth shot, with freshman forward Matthew Bell scoring his ninth goal of the season.
In the first minute of the second half, JMU redshirt sophomore Ethan Taylor beat Marshall goalkeeper graduate Oliver Semmle, but a Marshall defender blocked the shot on the goal line. Marshall scored minutes later with senior midfielder Joao Souza netting his seventh goal of the season. The final whistle blew with Marshall on top, 2-0.
The Dukes earned eight corners to Marshall’s one but couldn’t create any chances. JMU was called offside seven times to Marshall's two and picked up eight fouls to Marshall’s five.
The two sides will play again Sunday at 3 p.m. in each teams’ first game of the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
Scoring Summary
43:41 - Marshall goal Matthew Bell (9), assisted by Ryan Holmes and Adam Aourmaich 1-0 Marshall
52:05 - Marshall goal Joao Souza (7), assisted by Adam Aourmaich and Matthew Bell 2-0 Marshall