After NC State snapped JMU men’s soccer’s four-match winning streak Tuesday, the Dukes rebounded Saturday with a 3-0 victory over Delaware. The Dukes move to 5-2 (2-0 CAA) while the Blue Hens drop to 0-5-1 (0-2-0 CAA).
The Dukes started off quickly, when redshirt sophomore midfielder Clay Obara performed the opening act, finding the top left corner at 4’ to give JMU an early lead. Redshirt junior forward Luca Erhardt doubled JMU’s lead at 23’ off a pass from redshirt sophomore midfielder/forward Rodrigo Robles — the Dukes went into halftime up 2-0.
JMU continued to attack in the second half, firing off eight shots after the break. Redshirt freshman midfielder Nate Corley took a pass from redshirt freshman midfielder Demitri Turner and fired it into the net. The Blue Hens tried to create opportunities, but graduate student goalkeeper Martin Leu saved four shots in the match to preserve the Dukes’ lead.
The victory was JMU’s fourth shutout of the season. After giving up six goals to Marshall in the season opener, the Dukes have yielded just three in the last six matches.
"Tonight we were offensively efficient,” head coach Paul Zazenski said to JMU Athletics. “We didn't generate quite as many chances as normal, but we created high-probability chances and scored a few quality goals.”
JMU returns home to play U. Va on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Delaware goes to UNCW on Sept. 25 for a match at 7 p.m.
