Wrapping up its regular season and celebrating senior night, JMU men’s soccer faced CAA opponent UNC Wilmington on Friday. The Dukes won 2-0 improving their record to 5-0-1 and clinched the CAA South Division crown.
The first half started out fairly strong for JMU. Despite an early foul by sophomore defender Prince Loney-Bailey just over a minute into the match, the Dukes maintained a good offensive front. Junior defender Melker Anshelm scored the first goal of the match — and the first of his JMU career — off a long pass from sophomore midfielder Clay Obara, which he headed into the top left.
Redshirt senior goalie TJ Bush saw action 30 minutes into the match when UNCW junior midfielder Dominic Toone put a shot on goal. Bush had seven saves throughout the match, securing a shutout for JMU.
Junior forward Luca Erhardt gained momentum for the offense to wrap up the half. He had two shots on goal at 33’ — the first shot went wide, and the second was blocked by UNCW sophomore goalie Gabriel Perrotta.
The remainder of the half saw a push from the Seahawks trying to get on the board. The Seahawks had three scoring opportunities in the last four minutes of the half, but two went wide and the other was saved by Bush.
48 seconds into the second half, UNCW junior midfielder Athit Berg received a red card and was ejected from the match. The Dukes took advantage and tried to capitalize, but both Anshelm’s and freshman midfielder Ethan Taylor’s shots went wide and senior defender Tom Judge’s shot was saved by Perrotta.
JMU increased its lead to 2-0 in the 56’. Erhardt entered the box and used footwork to thwart off UNCW defenders, sending the ball over Perrotta’s hands and into the top corner of the net.
Once again, the Seahawks tried to bounce back and close the deficit. All of their shots were either blocked or saved.
JMU’s defense was busy the rest of the match as UNCW fought for a goal. The Seahawks had nine shots in the second half but failed to connect any to the net.
The Dukes faced four cautions and ejections during the game, compared to one for UNCW. sophomore midfielder/forward Rodrigo Robles faced a 76’ ejection, but the Dukes held their ground and didn’t let fouls have a negative impact on the score.
Friday’s win improved the Dukes’ winning streak to five games and earned them an undefeated record for the regular season. JMU will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for the CAA Men’s Soccer Championship on Thursday.
