JMU men’s soccer officially began its quest for a four-peat in the CAA tournament — earning a spot in the tournament with a 1-0 win over Drexel on Saturday, Oct. 30. The win brings the Dukes’ record to 11-4-1 (5-2 CAA) this season.
In a physical but quiet first half, neither team could get on the board. The Dukes held a high offensive press to get seven shots and four corner kicks, but Drexel redshirt senior goalkeeper Cameron Sanders kept the game scoreless.
It wasn’t until ‘71 that JMU found the back of the net. Redshirt junior defender Tyler Clegg sent a midfield pass to redshirt freshman Axel Ahlander, who put the ball just below the crossbar and past Sanders.
The Dukes held off the Dragons as they attempted to score while the clock ran out, but Drexel couldn’t muster a shot, and JMU ran victorious.
JMU hosts Northeastern for the final game of the regular season Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
Scoring summary
'71: Axel Ahlander; JMU 1-0
