JMU defeats ODU in first
men’s basketball Royal Rivalry matchup
JMU men’s basketball reunited with an old rival Thursday, downing Old Dominion, 78-73.
In its third straight conference win, JMU went up early in the first, expanding its lead to 14 points before going into halftime up 35-27. The Monarchs didn’t lead once despite narrowing the gap all the way down to a point with 16 minutes left in the second half.
Old Dominion sophomore guard Chaunce Jenkins led all scorers with 19 points, but JMU countered with a balanced offensive attack. Five Dukes finished with double-digit points while compared to three Monarchs. JMU graduate guard Takal Molson led the Dukes in points and assists, with 19 and nine, respectively.
JMU pushes win streak to
4 in 63-57 win over App State
JMU men’s basketball continued its hot streak, now winners in six of its last seven outings, after a 63-57 Sun Belt Conference victory Saturday afternoon at Appalachian State.
Graduate forward Takal Molson led JMU in scoring with 16 points, and teammate redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards chipped in 14, nine of those via 3-pointers. Dukes’ redshirt junior guard Noah Freidel, while going 0-for-6 from 3, grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
In the teams’ previous matchup Jan. 7, App State led JMU 39-24 at halftime and, despite a late resurgence from the Dukes, App State hung on to win 71-62 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. This time, JMU jumped out to a 30-19 lead and withheld a six-minute scoring drought late in the second half to stave off the Mountaineers.
JMU redshirt senior guard and leading scorer Vado Morse warmed up but didn’t play for the fourth time this season after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half versus Old Dominion on Thursday. Dukes’ graduate forward Alonzo Sule also missed his sixth consecutive game with a shoulder injury of his own; he hasn’t played since JMU downed Georgia Southern on Jan. 14.
By the end of the first half, Edwards and Molson led the way for JMU with nine and seven points, respectively, and senior forward Donovan Gregory and sophomore guard Terence Harcum had seven and six for the Mountaineers. JMU finished the first 20 minutes shooting 11-for-29, while App State was 8-for-25.
App State catapulted to a fast start in the second half, shortening the Dukes' lead to 37-33 not five minutes in. By the 11:08 mark, both teams were exactly 15-for-42 from the field and JMU led, 43-38.
The Mountaineers roared back with a 9-1 run to tie the game at 56 with 2:25 left. After a clutch 3-pointer by redshirt junior forward Julien Wooden, JMU stomached the late push, defeating the Mountaineers, 63-57.
The Dukes (17-8, 8-4 Sun Belt) will continue their four-game away stretch on Feb. 9 at Georgia Southern (12-12, 5-6 Sun Belt) in what will be a homecoming for JMU head coach Mark Byington, who coached the Eagles from 2013-20.