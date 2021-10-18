JMU men’s golf finished ninth out of 12 at the NC State Intercollegiate in Raleigh, North Carolina, over the weekend. Despite a strong start in the first round, the Dukes couldn’t replicate their early success in the final two rounds.
The Dukes came out of the gates strong in the first round, led by senior George Heath’s strong performance of 65. He ended the round tied for first in the 89-golfer field, and JMU was first in the team leaderboards.
In the second round, JMU slipped after finishing with 288 strokes — 11 more than round one. Heath added five strokes compared to his first round performance but still led all players with a total of 135.
In the final round, JMU dropped seven places after a 14-shot descent took the Dukes from second to seventh. Health ended the tournament tied for fourth in the overall player standings, finishing with a 75 in the last round — the same as two of his teammates, redshirt senior Nacho Montero and senior Ignacio De Pineda.
This tournament marks the end of men’s golf’s fall campaign. The Dukes return to play Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Dorado Beach Collegiate in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
JMU Final Scorecard
George Heath - T-4, 65-70-75 (-6)
Nacho Montero - T-13, 68-71-75 (-2)
Ignacio De Pineda - T-56, 73-74-74 (+6)
Neal Shipley - T-65, 71-73-80 (+8)
Alexandre d’Aurelle - T-83, 74-80-77 (+15)
