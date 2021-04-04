2019 JMU Men’s Golf-River Run Collegiate

Redshirt sophomore George Heath watches the ball after he swings.

 Courtesy of JMU Athletics

JMU men’s golf put together another strong weekend of play Friday and Saturday in Kannapolis, North Carolina, at the 15-team, par-71 Irish Creek Intercollegiate. With another top five placement, JMU’s finished third, fifth and fifth over the last three tournaments, respectively. 

Friday’s action was divided into two rounds — morning and afternoon. In the morning round, senior Walker Cress got off to the best start out of the Dukes’ starting five by shooting a 70 (-1). Redshirt sophomore George Heath started his tournament well with a 74 Friday morning. Reigning CAA Golfer of the Week, redshirt freshman Neal Shipley, shot a 77. 

In the afternoon, multiple Dukes caught fire. Heath improved from the morning round by seven strokes, vaulting him to T-5. Although Cress slipped five strokes, he finished Friday T-17. 

Shipley bounced back from the morning, improving by five strokes and rejoining the thick of the competition T-42 with his teammate, redshirt junior Ignacio Montero. Both Montero (73) and redshirt sophomore Ignacio de Pineda (74) were trending up during Friday afternoon’s round after shooting 76s Friday morning. 

JMU — improving by 10 strokes from the morning to afternoon round — sat T-5 going into Saturday. 

The Dukes stayed consistent to maintain fifth, finishing one stroke behind Rutgers Saturday. Heath came back to Earth and shot a 71, netting a T-4 finish for the England native. Shipley improved each round of the tournament, and after shooting a 70 Saturday, finished T-26. 

Rounding out the Dukes’ individual placements was Cress (T-26), de Pineda (T-39) and Montero (T-49). Freshman Alexandre D’Aurelle de Paladines also competed for JMU as an individual, finishing T-42 (75, 74, 74) in the 84-player field. 

JMU looks to make it four top-5 finishes in a row when it heads to Penn State for the Rutherford Intercollegiate April 17-18 for the last regular season tournament before the CAA tournament (April 25-27).  

Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.