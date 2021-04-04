JMU men’s golf put together another strong weekend of play Friday and Saturday in Kannapolis, North Carolina, at the 15-team, par-71 Irish Creek Intercollegiate. With another top five placement, JMU’s finished third, fifth and fifth over the last three tournaments, respectively.
Friday’s action was divided into two rounds — morning and afternoon. In the morning round, senior Walker Cress got off to the best start out of the Dukes’ starting five by shooting a 70 (-1). Redshirt sophomore George Heath started his tournament well with a 74 Friday morning. Reigning CAA Golfer of the Week, redshirt freshman Neal Shipley, shot a 77.
In the afternoon, multiple Dukes caught fire. Heath improved from the morning round by seven strokes, vaulting him to T-5. Although Cress slipped five strokes, he finished Friday T-17.
Shipley bounced back from the morning, improving by five strokes and rejoining the thick of the competition T-42 with his teammate, redshirt junior Ignacio Montero. Both Montero (73) and redshirt sophomore Ignacio de Pineda (74) were trending up during Friday afternoon’s round after shooting 76s Friday morning.
JMU — improving by 10 strokes from the morning to afternoon round — sat T-5 going into Saturday.
The Dukes stayed consistent to maintain fifth, finishing one stroke behind Rutgers Saturday. Heath came back to Earth and shot a 71, netting a T-4 finish for the England native. Shipley improved each round of the tournament, and after shooting a 70 Saturday, finished T-26.
Rounding out the Dukes’ individual placements was Cress (T-26), de Pineda (T-39) and Montero (T-49). Freshman Alexandre D’Aurelle de Paladines also competed for JMU as an individual, finishing T-42 (75, 74, 74) in the 84-player field.
JMU looks to make it four top-5 finishes in a row when it heads to Penn State for the Rutherford Intercollegiate April 17-18 for the last regular season tournament before the CAA tournament (April 25-27).
