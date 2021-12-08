JMU redshirt freshman guard Terrell Strickland sags off his man, patiently waiting for Murray State junior guard Tevin Brown to make his move during their Nov. 24 matchup. As Brown drives right, Strickland pounces, stealing the ball for a fast-break layup.
It’s what JMU players call having “hot hands” or, as redshirt junior guard Vado Morse described, keeping hands active to get deflections and disrupt possessions. It’s also led to 106 steals through 10 games.
That’s second in all of Division I.
“A lot of people are not pressuring [offenses], so they’re able to have a good flow,” JMU graduate transfer guard Charles Falden said. “We want to interrupt their flow.”
Hot hands are a byproduct of what JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington calls “heating the ball up.” This is the No. 1 defensive emphasis in practice, Falden said, with constant reminders to be ultra-active in the ball handler’s face to make opposing players feel uncomfortable.
Byington doesn’t get mad at his players too often, Falden said, but he’s “definitely going to be yelling” to heat the ball up.
“If you heat the ball up and maybe make the person fumble the ball or pick up his dribble too early, that’ll stop the flow of the offense,” Falden said. “From what we’ve been seeing in film, it does … have a major impact on the offense when other teams try to run their offense.”
Final scoreboards are also seeing a defensive metric dictate JMU results. The Dukes call them “locks,” or getting three consecutive defensive stops — a forced turnover or missed basket. Morse said that when JMU gets seven or more locks, they win. In their two losses, JMU hasn’t gotten seven locks.
In late-game situations — and the Dukes have had many, as seven of their 10 games have been decided by five points or less — translating hot hands into locks becomes ever more important, Falden said. JMU hasn’t had much time to practice late-game scenarios, Byington said, with the Dukes playing eight games in 18 days starting Nov. 13 and instead relying on shorter practices and film sessions.
During JMU’s stint in Florida, the Dukes entered undefeated but left the Sunshine State with two losses, going 1-2 in the Naples Invitational then defeating Florida Atlantic on Nov. 28. Byington said JMU didn’t put together a complete defensive performance in Naples, only good halves, citing the first halves against Murray State and Florida Atlantic where his defense allowed 25 and 31 points, respectively.
Byington said that before the Florida trip, it was a stable defense that his team leaned on. Now that JMU’s back to a normal schedule, he said it still needs to be that way.
“The fatigue and all that might’ve set in and cost us a little bit [in Florida],” Byington said. “We’ve got to get back to getting stops, being committed to that.”
With JMU’s tightly compacted nonconference schedule mostly in the rear-view mirror, a return to regular-scheduled practices means skills can be worked on that were previously neglected.
Falden said stepping up to take charges is a point of emphasis in practice after returning from Florida, and it’s partly stemmed from how JMU’s defense is structured. Byington’s system tasks defenders to force ball handlers to the baseline, then another defender from the backside is supposed to “blitz” the ball, which requires taking a charge in many instances, Falden said.
This is simulated in JMU’s charging drill: Morse said the defender designated with taking the charge is on the side of the court where a separate defender closes out on a shooter. The ball is then swung to the opposite side of the floor, the offensive player drives to the basket and the charger needs to get over and take a charge from the backside.
Morse said they have to fall down — even in practice.
“I don’t think anyone likes taking charges,” Morse said, “but taking charges brings energy to our team, especially on the defensive end.”
Falden said that coming from four years at Winthrop, which plays the pack-line defense, rules in JMU’s system are different; in the pack line, Falden said, he had to force defenders to the middle rather than the baseline at Winthrop.
Right now, Falden said he prefers the pack line, but he’s coming along to Byington’s system by the week.
“It’s like the opposite here, so I have to keep reminding myself that,” Falden said. “But I’m really starting to get this … system here at JMU.”
When JMU returned to the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Dec. 2 to face Eastern Mennonite, followed by its 52-49 win over U. Va. on Dec. 7, it was a 13-day hiatus from the arena, and Byington admitted postgame after facing U. Va. that AUBC was so loud that it was hard to coach. Still, JMU scored 21% of its points off turnovers against the Cavaliers — the result of 10 locks.
“That’s going to be our fastest line to being a championship team,” Byington said. “If we’re a good defensive team, that’s going to be the quickest way to get there.”
