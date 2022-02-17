JMU men’s basketball snapped its three-game road losing streak against the College of Charleston 71-63, led by a career-high 18 points from redshirt freshman guard Terrence Edwards.
JMU took an early 13-6 lead in the contest, thanks to 11 points from redshirt junior guard Vado Morse. Morse scored three 3-pointers in the opening five minutes and finished the night with 15 points.
The Cougars kept it close after the initial run via an 8-point, seven rebound first half from graduate guard Dimintrius Underwood, who finished the contest with a double-double. At halftime, JMU led 34-28.
In the second half, the Dukes increased their lead to double-digits, with Edwards and graduate forward Alonso Sule each scoring in the opening three minutes. Edwards had 12 of his 18 points in the second half.
The College of Charleston tied the game with under nine minutes remaining after a layup from junior guard Brenden Tucker. Edwards and Sule scored all 10 points for the Dukes in the next five minutes to retake a 4-point lead with 3:55 left. Late free throws from graduate guard Charles Falden and redshirt freshman forward Justin Amadi iced the game, giving JMU a crucial road victory.
The Cougars struggled from 3-point range, shooting 7-for-36 from behind the arc. JMU found its success from close range, scoring 44 points in the paint, compared to 32 by the CoC.
JMU improves 15-11 (6-9 CAA) and ends its road trip Saturday at UNCW, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The College of Charleston falls to 14-11 (6-7 CAA) and hosts its final home game of the season Saturday against. Towson, with tipoff scheduled for 4 p.m.
