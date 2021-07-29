JMU men’s basketball revealed its 2021-22 slate Thursday. The season begins in mid-November and ends in late February.
After a pair of home games to start the year, the Dukes travel to Florida for the inaugural Naples Invitational. JMU plays Kent State and two other teams in the tournament. The Dukes return home to play U. Va — the 2019 National Champion — on Dec. 7 and Radford on Dec. 11, closing out the nonconference portion of the season.
JMU opens CAA play with road games at Towson (New Year’s Eve), Delaware (Jan. 3) and Drexel (Dec. 5). After the Drexel game, six of the Dukes’ next eight games are at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. JMU welcomes Hofstra (Jan. 9), Northeastern (Jan. 11), UNCW (Jan. 20), College of Charleston (Jan. 22), Drexel (Jan. 27) and Delaware (Jan. 29) to Harrisonburg during the three-week stretch.
JMU plays at Northeastern on Feb. 3 and at Hofstra on Feb. 5 and then returns home for games versus Elon (Feb. 10) and William & Mary (Feb. 12). JMU plays at College of Charleston on Feb. 17 and at UNCW on Feb. 19. The Dukes celebrate the departing seniors versus Towson on Feb. 26.
The nonconference portion of the schedule isn’t yet complete and will be announced at a later date. The CAA Tournament will take place from March 5-8 in Washington D.C.’s Entertainment and Sports Arena.
