“Basketball is a game of runs,” the expression goes. JMU men’s basketball and Kent State lived up to the saying the first round of the inaugural Naples Invitational on Monday afternoon, with each side alternating strong stretches for 40 minutes. The Golden Flashes won 74-69, handing the Dukes their first loss of the season.
Kent State started hot, hopping out to an 11-3 lead by the first media timeout. JMU answered with a 9-0 run, but the Golden Flashes answered with another run and didn’t let the Dukes break even the rest of the half. Kent State’s lead stretched to as much as nine before the intermission, and the Golden Flashes went into the break up 34-26.
Kent State expanded its lead to 11 early in the second half, but then JMU took over. After Kent State redshirt sophomore guard Jeremiah Hernandez scored to give the Golden Flashes a 49-39 lead, the Dukes went on a 13-0 run in three-and-a-half minutes to take their first second-half lead.
However, Kent State responded with a quick 9-0 run to retake the lead for good. A 3-pointer by JMU graduate guard Charles Falden with less than a minute left cut the Golden Flashes’ lead to one, but the Dukes couldn’t complete the comeback. Kent State redshirt junior guard Sincere Carry hit a pair of free throws to put the game on ice.
The Dukes struggled from beyond the 3-point line, shooting 21% (5-for-24). Redshirt sophomore forward Julien Wooden led JMU with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Kent State moves into the winner’s bracket and will play George Washington at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow. The Dukes are in the consolation bracket and will play Wright State at noon tomorrow.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more basketball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.