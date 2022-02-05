JMU men’s basketball continued its northeastern road trip Saturday afternoon as it took on Hofstra. Despite a late comeback to force overtime, a career-high 35 points from Hofstra junior guard Aaron Estrada made the difference for the Pride in a 85-78 victory.
Hofstra took an early double-digit lead thanks to an 11-0 run. Six of the 11 points came from Estrada — including six 3-pointers. The Dukes went over four minutes without a basket during the run, but a pair of 3-pointers from redshirt junior guard Vado Morse ended the drought and reduced Hofstra’s lead to four. Morse made his third 3-pointer of the half with just 30 seconds left, and a defensive stand followed as the Dukes found themselves down by one at the half, 31-30.
JMU retook the lead in the first two minutes of the second half thanks to a 3-pointer from graduate guard Charles Falden. He finished with a career-high 25 points, shooting 11-for-16 from the field.
Hofstra responded with a 13-3 run — including a layup from graduate guard Zach Cooks — giving the Pride a 10-point lead with 11:07 remaining. Cooks scored 16 points off the bench and dished out four assists.
JMU — down seven with 2:48 remaining — relied on its veteran guards to mount a comeback. Falden cut the lead to two points with 37 seconds remaining, and Morse scored with 11 seconds left to force overtime.
In overtime, Estrada took control of the game for Hofstra, scoring nine points. The Dukes couldn't respond as the Pride came away with the 85-78 win.
The Dukes fall to 13-8 (4-6 CAA), and they continue their road trip Feb. 7 at 7 p.m against Drexel. Hofstra improves to 14-9 (6-4 CAA) and faces UNCW the same day at 5 p.m.
