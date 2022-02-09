JMU men’s basketball traveled North on Monday for a CAA showdown against Drexel. After an overtime loss Saturday to Hofstra, the Dukes were looking to bounce back but were bested by the Dragons 72-66.
Both teams started slow on offense, with no score for the opening two minutes of the first half. The two teams then proceeded to trade buckets for much of the half. JMU sported a 3-point lead at the 14:20 mark after a 3-pointer from redshirt junior guard Vado Morse.
About midway through the first half, the Dukes went on a 10-0 run behind 3 points from redshirt freshman guard Tyree Ihenacho. The Dragons responded with two quick buckets of their own, but JMU had a 28-16 lead into the half.
The second half started much like the first, with both teams trading baskets. At the 17:39 mark, the Dragons went on a 13-5 run sparked by 8 points from senior guard Camren Wynter. JMU responded with five of its own, leading 42-37 with 12:47 remaining.
After briefly trailing 42-37, Drexel went on its second sizable run of the second half. The Dragons began a 15-1 run behind another 6 points from Wynter. This proved too much for JMU to overcome despite cutting the lead to six with 44 seconds left.
JMU drops to 13-9 (4-7 CAA), while Drexel improves to 11-10 (6-5 CAA). JMU heads back to Harrisonburg on Thursday for a rematch against Elon at 7 p.m. Drexel will take on Hofstra on Thursday at home at 7 p.m.
