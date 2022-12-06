CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — U.Va. freshman guard Ryan Dunn’s path to the basket cleared after a JMU turnover — almost. Only JMU graduate forward Mezie Offurum stood between Dunn and a slam dunk with 7:49 left in the first half.
Offurum’s presence didn’t matter to Dunn. He jumped up to the Mount Saint Mary’s transfer’s 6-foot-8 height with two hands on the ball. He slammed it on top of Offurum and into the basket to put the Cavaliers up 17-10, right in front of U.Va.’s band and underneath its three Final Four banners. The arena’s floor vibrated as the 14,193-strong inside John Paul Jones Arena came even more alive than it already was. Another burst of cheers came during a replay of the dunk on the jumbotron seconds later.
Behind a shorthanded Cavaliers lineup — U.Va. starting junior guard Reece Beekman left the game with 16:13 remaining in the first half and didn’t return — Dunn and co. held off an ever-approaching JMU team that kept the game within a single-digit deficit for most of Tuesday night. But the Dukes couldn’t pull through, falling 55-50.
“It was just one of those hard-fought games that I would call beautiful,” U.Va. head coach Tony Bennett said. “Both teams played incredibly hard, and I want to credit Mark [Byington] and his ballclub because they're very good. They've added, I think, they've improved from last year as I think we have, and they play hard.”
Dunn accentuated U.Va.’s win with a basket with 15.6 seconds left to put the Cavaliers up four. Then, graduate transfer guard Takal Molson, after scoring 20 points and hitting clutch free throws and baskets all game to keep the Dukes within reach, threw the ball out of bounds with 9.9 seconds left, effectively ending the game and allowing the Cavaliers to keep their unblemished season alive.
With the loss, JMU drops to 7-3, while U.Va. improves to 8-0. Graduate guard Kihei Clark led the Cavaliers in scoring with 18 points, while U.Va. fifth-year forward Jayden Gardner added 14 points.
JMU kept inching away at the Cavaliers’ lead in the second half after ending the first down 27-20. It got out to a 10-6 run to start the second half, capped by Molson’s free throws.
Molson then tied it up at 42 with 7:51 left before Gardner put the Cavaliers back ahead 44-42 and again hit a short jump shot at the 6:34 mark to put U.Va. up four before a media timeout with 5:48 remaining. JMU head coach Mark Byington said his team wasn’t scared of that moment, facing the No. 3 in the nation on the road — especially not Molson.
“I'm glad to see Tak playing like himself,” Byington said. Molson played just over five minutes Friday versus Eastern Kentucky after battling a sickness during JMU’s stint in Georgia over Thanksgiving. “He's definitely not scared. He's an older guy; he's experienced; he likes these situations, and he made some big plays for us tonight.”
The Cavaliers extended their lead to 51-43 with 4:08 left, when Clark leaned into JMU redshirt sophomore forward Justin Amadi on a layup driving to the right side and drew a foul. The foul also put the Dukes in the double bonus.
U.Va. couldn’t put JMU away, though — the Cavaliers finished 12-for-24 at the free-throw line, missing six in the final 4:45. Bennett said the intensity of the game and his players’ fatigue might’ve contributed to the misses.
“The free-throwing, we got to just keep working on,” Bennett said. “We've shot the free throw, I think, pretty well this year percentage-wise — 72%, gotten to the line quite a bit — but that was tough to see some of those go out, but we still found a way.”
This year, despite missed free throws, U.Va. struck back after losing to JMU in last December's tango at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, 52-49. Gardner said last year’s loss forced the Cavaliers to not look past the Dukes — even though they square off with No. 1 Houston on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. JMU looks to get back on track Saturday at 7 p.m. at Gallaudet.
“We've been taking these games one game at a time, and, you know, JMU — we lost to them last year,” Gardner said, “so it was good to get the win this year.”