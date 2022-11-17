In its second road game of the season, JMU men’s basketball defeated Howard, 95-69. The Dukes shot 59.4% from the field and 56% from 3.
JMU relinquished its lead five times throughout the game. Howard shot 49.2% from the field and 26.3% from 3-point range.
Redshirt sophomore forward Terrance Edwards logged 19 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals, now averaging 13.5 points per game on the season. Redshirt senior guard Vado Morse scored 17 points while also recording 3 assists and 2 steals.
JMU, now 4-0 to start the season, has averaged 105.3 points per game and won by an average of 41 points per game.
The third of six straight road games for the Dukes stops at No. 1 North Carolina next on Nov. 20 at noon.