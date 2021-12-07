“I think it was the definition of college basketball.”
Redshirt freshman guard Terell Strickland missed his free throw with under five seconds remaining. Strickland didn’t flinch— he went man-to-man with U. Va.’s junior guard Armaan Franklin as he tried to make a last-second 3-pointer to tie the game.
Strickland stuck with him the whole way, keeping his feet square and not committing a foul. The clock ran down, Gardner shot, the buzzer rang and it missed right — JMU beat U.Va. for the first time in program history.
“I wanted them to believe they could win the game,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “Just to come out and be able to make the plays down the stretch were very hard, and we just made probably one more than they did.”
It was everything the Atlantic Union Bank Center was destined to be as the Cavaliers headed to Harrisonburg on Tuesday night to face the Dukes. In a match two years in the making, JMU started slow but executed when it counted and beat U.Va. 52-49 to stay undefeated at home.
The Dukes led 44-41 with under five minutes to go. U.Va. was heating up, up, and with some sloppy JMU mistakes, the at-one-time 12-point lead was diminishing fast. Another bucket by Cavalier redshirt sophomore forward Kadin Shedrick put the game within one.
The Cavaliers took the lead with under four minutes to go. Redshirt freshman forward Justin Amadi found a layup to take the lead, U.Va. made some free throws — taking up the final two minutes.
“That stretch is what we’ve been working for all summer,” graduate forward Takal Molson said. “We were built for that.”
With under 40 seconds to go, JMU had the ball. Up 50-49, Molson made a much-needed layup, and then it was Strickland. When the buzzer rang, JMU fans stormed the court in waves to the point where it wasn’t visible, the Dukes’ student body jumping in the middle and embracing the moment
“We kind of heard going into the game there was a rumor that even if we did win, [the fans] were going to try to storm the game,” redshirt junior guard Vado Morse said. “That was my first time ever having that.”
This game was a defensive bout from start to finish. The Cavaliers play a pack-line defense, a system that sets the players to the perimeter, and it takes gritty maneuvering to get into the paint. This kept the Dukes around the arc for 10 minutes.
That was until the team developed a purple pack of their own and went on a 15-3 run in the second half of the first quarter — JMU held U.Va. to 14 points in the first half, a season low.
“For the first half, we really played almost perfect defense,” Byington said.
Morse was key in that run. The redshirt senior was “locked in,” hit his 3-pointers and never took his eyes off U.Va. senior guard Kihei Clark — the only remaining member of U.Va.’s 2019 national championship team.
A 24-14 halftime lead isn’t high flying, but the first half was full of missed opportunities for both sides.
“I thought our offense settled into the game,” Byington said. “We were too excited, I think, at moments offensively. I think it helped up defensively. I think that [the] fact that we were really juiced and excited made our defense that much better.”
Graduate guard Alonzo Sule was key in the first 10 for the Dukes. The Texas State transfer picked up six rebounds and kept his cool. From quick passes to smart shots, he seemingly didn’t hear the crowd noise that reached an all-time high.
The second half was a true testament to what the game meant to everyone involved. It was the Cavaliers 3-pointers against the Dukes’ play in the paint. JMU never led by more than 13.
Morse fell to the floor face first with just under nine minutes to go in regulation. His legs waved up and down, his face on the court. Athletic trainers came to his side with a towel and he got up, his face in that same towel.
He left the court for a few minutes then returned to finish the job.
“I kind of hurt when it did happen — I had to go take a … mental break,” Morse said. “It’s going to be a game where you get bumps and bruises, and at the end of the day, you got to fight.”
JMU defeated U.Va. with no scorers in double-digits; Morse finished with nine. Amadi had seven rebounds, followed by Sule with six. The Dukes lead U.Va. with 15 points off the bench compared to four for the Cavaliers.
Gardner led the Cavaliers with 12 points, followed by Clark with 11. Gardner also had a team-high 14 rebounds and led 11-8 on second-chance opportunities.
“We can all score, we all believe in each other,” Morse said. “We all believe in each other no matter who is taking the shot.”
JMU improves to 8-2 and faces Radford on Saturday. U.Va. falls to 6-4 (1-0 ACC) and squares off with Fairleigh Dickenson on Dec. 18 after the break for finals.
