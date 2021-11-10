Just under 90 minutes before tip-off, the CAA announced that it reaffirmed its decision to hold JMU Athletics out of conference championships through a CAA bylaw. JMU men’s basketball was one of six teams in the conference that received preseason first-place votes but can’t compete for the title.
So what did the Dukes do in their season opener? They dropped 135 points.
“Our mindset basically [is] how we play today is going to be how we play on Saturday,” redshirt junior guard Vado Morse said. “We just wanted to come in, play our game.”
JMU men’s basketball opened its 2021-22 campaign at the Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC) on Wednesday against Carlow University. The Dukes started the game on a 21-4 run and never looked back, cruising to a 135-40 victory.
“Our guys were juiced,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “They were excited to play. Not only was it the first game but it was the first time that we were able to play in front of fans, and the energy from my team was incredible.”
For the first time since 2015, the Dukes scored over 50 points in the first half — 61 to be exact. JMU played clinical basketball through the first 20 minutes, hitting three-point shots left and right while racking up rebounds. The game started with JMU on a 21-4 scoring run, and the Dukes kept their feet on the gas.
All the momentum went JMU’s way. From a three-point shot by Morse to a dunk by redshirt sophomore forward Julien Wooden, Carlow was caught left in the dust.
“The opponent was not the best opponent, but at the same time, [we] got a lot of positives,” Byington said. “I played a lot of guys; everybody got kind of their feet wet in the situations, but we also know it gets a lot tougher.”
The Dukes led 61-20 at the half, the first time JMU dropped 60 on a team in the first half since Feb. 19, 1991, against Navy — just shy of the overall record of 62. Wooden and redshirt junior guard Jalen Hodge both had double-digit points at the first half’s conclusion, and Amadi had 11 rebounds.
JMU was playing clean, frustrating Carlow and sinking the resulting free throws.
“It’s just the mindset of always playing hard,” Amadi said.
The second 20 minutes were no different. It turned into a dunking contest.
“[I’m] a highlight dude,” Amadi said. “It just excites me.”
Amadi, Wooden and graduate forward Alonzo Sule trading off. The points never stopped for the Dukes as they broke the scoring record at the AUBC of 102 points with six minutes left.
The Dukes put together multiple double-digit scoring runs in the half and continued to show off to the crowd. Even when Byington put the bench players in, the Dukes were dunking and making their shots.
JMU had 74 points in the second half — the Dukes’ first time scoring over 60 in the second half since 2015. Byington said that even with the freshman subbing in toward the end of the game, it gave him the chance to get new looks and try out new player combinations.
Hodge finished with a team-high 21 points, followed by graduate guard Charles Falden and Wood with 17 and 16, respectively. Amadi also led the team with 15 rebounds and two blocks.
The game wasn’t a complete loss for Carlow. The team was 6-for-8 at the line, and senior guard Marcus Millien finished with 17 points. Next best was sophomore guard Nehemiah Brazil with six.
“We’ll put this one behind us pretty quick,” Byington said. “There are some things we can learn but it gets a lot tougher coming up here in the near future.”
JMU’s 95-point win margin was the second largest in program history, and the team tied the total steals record with 21 — both done in the AUBC. Fifty-six rebounds tied the program record as well.
The Dukes improve to 1-0 and face off with Old Dominion on Saturday at home — tip-off is at 4 p.m. Carlow stays on the road and plays against Penn State - Fayette at 7 p.m. Friday.
