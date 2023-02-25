The Atlantic Union Bank Center’s full student sections roared in JMU men’s basketball’s regular season-culminating win over Georgia State, 90-69, as it commemorated four departing players.
Before the game started, JMU kicked off the Senior Night festivities for redshirt senior guard Vado Morse and four graduate transfers: guard Takal Molson, forward Mezie Offurum and forward Alonzo Sule.
“It was great playing with my guys,” Sule said. “Last time playing at home court with these boys, it was an awesome experience.”
With strong efforts to start off the Dukes, they led over the Panthers 9-5 with 14:40 left in the first half.
Shortly after the game began, JMU redshirt junior guard Noah Freidel, redshirt sophomore forward Justin Amadi, redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards and redshirt junior forward Julien Wooden all went to the bench for the Dukes, but the pace of JMU's play remained unchanged.
“The starting group got off to a great start and the bench came in and they did as well,” Mark Byington said. “Our bench has been good all year, and it’s one of the best in the country.”
With 2:07 left in the first half, Georgia State junior guard Brenden Tucker received a technical foul for a gesture he had made to fans. Freidel was given the layups and made both. But the Panthers led at halftime over the Dukes, 40-34. Tucker paced the Panthers in scoring with 12, while Freidel led the Dukes with nine.
“Halftime didn’t look great. We were lethargic in the first half,” Byington said. “They took it to us; they drove past us.”
The energy from the crowd carried into the second half. Both the Dukes’ lead and excitement from the fans continued to grow as JMU outscored the Panthers 16-4 in the first 5:47 out of the locker room.
Then, less than two minutes later, Edwards and Molson hit back-to-back 3-pointers for JMU, triggering a Georgia State timeout immediately after as the Dukes’ momentum grew. JMU ballooned its lead to 61-49 with 10 minutes to go.
It continued to downpour on the Panthers: Wooden slammed home a dunk with 9:12 left to make it 65-50. Right after that, Edwards hit the 3-pointer that put the Dukes up by 18. With 7:51 left to play, the Dukes led, 68-52.
The Dukes coasted the rest of the way and subbed in reserves, winning comfortably by 21 points after a 56-point second-half scoring output. Morse led JMU’s with 19 points, while Tucker and Georgia State sophomore guard Collin Moore paced the Panthers with 16 points apiece.
“Vado was a steadying force for the first group and the second group,” Byington said. “I left him in there a ton tonight, he didn’t look tired. He played 31 minutes, I felt like he probably played more than that.”
Both teams now prepare for the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Pensacola, Florida, from Feb. 28-March 6. The Dukes earned the No. 4 seed and have a double bye to start the tournament. They’ll play Saturday, March 4 against the winner of Troy versus Coastal Carolina or Arkansas State.
For JMU to get through the Sun Belt tournament and punch a ticket to March Madness, it starts with performing how it did in the second half, Molson said, especially on the defensive end.
“Carrying that over to the conference tournament is key,” Molson said. “Whoever plays the best defense usually wins the tournament.”