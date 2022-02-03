JMU men’s basketball hit the road Thursday for a CAA battle against Northeastern. The Dukes came into the game having lost five and, looking to bounce back, squeezed out a 76-71 victory behind redshirt junior guard Vado Morse’s 25 points.
Northeastern came out hot in the first five minutes, knocking down two early 3-pointers en route to a 10-0 lead. The Dukes got on the board at the 16:50 mark behind a layup from graduate guard Charles Falden. Northeastern, however, responded quickly, pushing its lead to 17-6 at the 12:55 mark.
JMU controlled the rest of the first half behind its defense, cutting the Huskies’ lead to 20-15 at the 9:27 mark. JMU proceeded to spark another run starting at the 7:16 mark with 11 points to close out the half; JMU was able to take a 39-32 lead into the locker room.
The Dukes came out strong to start the second half. Six points early in the second half from Morse helped grow JMU’s lead to 11 at the 17:38 mark. The Huskies sparked a run of their own, cutting the Dukes’ lead to 49-45 behind four quick points from redshirt junior forward Chris Doherty.
JMU thwarted Northeastern’s initial run and hung onto a 56-51 lead with 13:12 left. This was only temporary, as Northeastern went on an 11-3 run to take a 62-58 lead with just over eight minutes remaining.
Throughout the final eight minutes, the Dukes regained the lead back and held the Huskies at an arm's length. Five late points from both Morse and redshirt freshman forward Justin Amadi helped JMU close the game out.
The Dukes had three players reaching double figures and improve to 13-7, while Northeastern drops to 6-16. JMU heads to Hofstra at 2 p.m. Saturday. Northeastern looks to bounce back at home against Towson one the same day and time.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more men’s basketball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.