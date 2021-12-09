It was the moment the Dukes took a three-point lead against U.Va.
JMU graduate transfer guard Takal Molson stood at the 3-point arc, scanning the floor. He saw graduate transfer guard Charles Falden to his left, outside the paint. Redshirt junior guard Vado Morse stood to his right, parallel, ready for the pass should Molson opt to take it. Redshirt freshman guard Terrell Strickland stood closest to the student section to Molson’s right, and redshirt freshman Justin Amadi posted up right next to the basket ready to use his 6-foot-7 frame to hull the ball in if needed.
Molson had all the options get the ball into the basket. The Dukes were up by one; two more points forced the Cavaliers to foul or make a 3-pointer.
The Seton Hall transfer didn’t need his teammates’ talent. For this shot, it was all Molson. He drove into the paint, through U.Va.’s pack-line defense, slammed his body against U.Va. senior forward Jayden Gardner, bent backward and took the shot.
The arena was quiet. Eyes locked onto the ball. For just a second, the sold-out Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC) was silent —until Molson’s shot slid cleanly through the net.
That was the moment JMU men’s basketball took a three-point lead on U.Va. The Dukes held on to beat the Cavaliers for the first time in program history.
Rewind seven days, the moment JMU men’s basketball announced its game against U.Va. was sold out, the Dukes knew something special was on the horizon. The AUBC had never seen all 8,500 seats filled until the game, and from the beginning, it was an atmosphere unlike anything JMU basketball has seen since the 1980s.
Gary Butler (1969-72), 2013 JMU Hall of Fame inductee, was on the very first men’s basketball team. He played games at Harrisonburg High School before the team moved into Godwin Hall and consistently attended basketball games for 50 years. He lived through the “Electric Zoo” days at JMU’s Convocation Center, but thinking about what the AUBC was against U.Va., it was the best he’s seen.
“One of the greatest games of all time [in Godwin Hall] was against U.Va.,” Butler said. “It was the only game I can recall that came close to the energy that was in the [AUBC on Tuesday].”
Lining up nearly 45 minutes early, fans poured into the AUBC as the gates opened, bearing the cold Harrisonburg evening. It didn’t matter; JMU nation believed in the Dukes.
Senior health sciences major Gabby Corbete is a member of JMU’s Pep Band and said she attended her first game with the band since before the pandemic. She stepped into the AUBC for the first time and said she was astonished by everything inside.
“It was just so loud,” Corbete said. “I could only hear me and the people next to me. I couldn’t hear anyone in front of me … Everyone was just screaming.”
That noise that Corbete acknowledged was a huge factor in the game. The student sections were filled an hour before tipoff, and it was overwhelming. The Dukes fell into their groove after tipoff, adapting to the noise and using it to their advantage. Neither team could’ve predicted the energy JMU Nation brought, and as the jitters faded, JMU parlayed it into one of its best defensive performances of the season.
JMU had a 24-14 lead after 20 minutes.
“I thought our offense settled into the game,” Byington said. “We were too excited, I think, at moments offensively. I think it helped up defensively … [the] fact that we were really juiced and excited made our defense that much better.”
Around the court, the lines throughout the stadium circled the building, concession stands opened for the first time and it felt like a professional sporting event just walking through the concourse. JMU Athletics Director Jeff Bourne helped thank many organizations responsible for the construction of the AUBC — including Atlantic Union Bank and U.Va. Orthopedics.
During every basket and every U.Va. foul, the fans were yelling. It didn’t matter what the referee’s call was; nothing stopped the students from bleeding purple and gold as the clock continued to chip away. Even during media timeouts, JMU fans were out of their seats jumping around to the music pumping through the arena.
The famed “Electric Zoo” was in full swing for the first time in arguably 25 years. It was a moment three years in the making, and the JMU fans’s cheers grew louder as the game progressed.
“[The fans] used to throw the streamers and toilet paper on the floor [of the Convocation Center] until it was banned by the league,” Butler said. “Now, we finally got a real basketball arena … It’s the loudest arena I’ve ever been in.”
The near silence in the AUBC as Strickland went to the free-throw line was only echoed by fans watching U.Va. junior guard Armaan Franklin heave a half-court shot as time expired.
It was as if the oxygen was sucked out of the arena.
As the ball hit the glass and fell into Amadi’s hands, he threw the ball in celebration as the AUBC erupted into pandemonium. Fans stormed the court, surrounding Byington’s team as the Dukes recorded the program’s first victory over the Cavaliers.
“I told the guys before the game they have an opportunity to make a memory tonight,” Byington said. “We made enough plays, and we did enough things to win.”
It was a first-time experience for Morse, and he said it was an unforgettable feeling. Byington said he knew the team felt they could win, so when the buzzer rang, the celebration began. Described as “on par with any ACC stadium” by multiple U.Va. players, the AUBC helped give the Dukes the atmosphere needed to complete the upset.
“We kind of heard going into the game there was a rumor that even if we did win, [the fans] were going to try to storm the game,” redshirt junior guard Vado Morse said. “That was my first time ever having that.”
It was a moment fans and players won’t forget, and 52-49 will become another monumental score for JMU fans, right next to the 21-17 football victory against U. Va. and the 21-16 football win in Blacksburg. U.Va. head coach Tony Bennett explained it best:
“It was college basketball.”
