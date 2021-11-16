JMU men’s basketball faced its first road test Tuesday as it faced Eastern Kentucky. While the Dukes only led for one minute during the game, they won in dramatic fashion, as a steal led to a last-second layup from JMU graduate guard Charles Falden to win the game 79-78.
Early in the game, Eastern Kentucky relied on the 3-pointer to go on a 13-4 run — where junior guard Jomaru Brown contributed seven points. The Colonels had eight 3-pointers during the first half. Redshirt senior forward Jannson Williams had four threes in the first half — he led the Colonels with 21 points off the bench.
The Dukes kept pace with the Colonels after their initial run, cutting the lead down to two with a 3-pointer from redshirt junior guard Vado Morse with 2:49 remaining in the first half. At halftime, Eastern Kentucky led 47-40.
The Dukes started the second half on a 7-2 run to cut the lead back to one possession. JMU relied on points off turnovers in the second half with 16 points compared to five from the Colonels. The Dukes maintained control of the paint, out-rebounding EKU 24-19 and scoring 24 of their 39 points in the paint.
JMU cut the lead back down to a single point after Morse hit two free throws with 1:03 left in the game. With 13 seconds left in the game, junior guard Cooper Robb had his inbound pass stolen by Falden, followed by a 3-point miss by Morse that was rebounded and put back in by Falden, securing the nail-biting victory.
Morse finished with a team-leading 20 points in the win. Graduate forward Alonzo Sule had eight points and eight rebounds in the effort, while Falden had 10 points on the night — including the eventual winner.
The Dukes advance to 3-0 — their best start to a season since 2018. JMU returns home to face George Mason on Friday at 7 p.m. The Colonels face Albany at home Saturday, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
