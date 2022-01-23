JMU men’s tennis began its five-match-long homestand with a 7-0 win over Bucknell. After taking two doubles courts, the Dukes dominated all singles courts.
In doubles, junior Holden Koons and redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek defeated Bucknell’s team of juniors Nick Mueller and Michael Owen 6-3. JMU clinched the doubles point after sophomores Oscar Hernandez and Mario Pena defeated Bucknell’s junior Ink Chen and freshman Micolas Grunig.
Koons, Sadek and senior William Karpinski earned the first singles victories and clinched the match before the last three matches began. Koons defeated Mueller 6-1, 6-2, while Sadek topped sophomore Tim Zelikovsky 6-2, 7-5. Karpinski won the fourth and match-clinching point for the Dukes with his 6-2, 6-3 win over Owen.
The last three matches all ended with identical scores. Hernandez, Pena and freshman Edson Sanchez all cruised to 6-2, 6-1 victories over Bucknell’s Chen, Grunig and freshman Carlos Carvalho, respectively.
Next up for the Dukes is a home match vs. Georgetown on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.
