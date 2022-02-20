JMU men’s tennis competed against Northern Illinois (NIU) and Youngstown State (YSU) over the weekend in multiple three-set decisions. The Dukes squealed out a comeback win against the Huskies, but their efforts came up short against the Penguins, dropping their first dual match this season.
JMU rallies to defeat Northern Illinois
JMU failed to pick up the doubles point for the first time this season in its first match against the Huskies. JMU’s team of junior Holden Koons and redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek lost for the first time this season, with Huskies junior Mikko Malinen and sophomore Mikael Vollbach topping them 6-2. NIU clinched the doubles point after sophomores Armin Koschtojan and Luke VanDonslear held off freshmen Edson Sanchez and Mathieu Josserand in their 6-4 win.
Despite falling behind 1-0 for the first time all year, the Dukes didn’t back down. Sadek and Sanchez quickly brought the momentum back to JMU, picking up 6-3, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-4 wins over Malinen and Koschtojan, respectively.
The Huskies answered with two wins of their own. Vollbach defeated JMU sophomore Oscar Hernandez 6-3, 6-3, and NIU junior Oliver Valentinsson withstood JMU senior William Karpinski’s efforts in holding on for a 6-4, 7-6(4) win. Josserand needed a second set tiebreaker but knotted the match at 3-3 with his 6-4, 7-6(3) victory against VanDonslear.
The match came down to court No. 1, which had Koons matched up with NIU redshirt junior Kristopher Ortega. Despite losing the first set, Koons rallied to clinch the sixth win of the year for JMU, defeating Ortega 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Dukes drop first dual match to YSU
Moving to 6-0, the Dukes took on YSU the following day. Just like the Huskies did, the Penguins snatched the doubles point. Youngstown State freshmen Clement Mainguy and Nathan Favier defeated Sanchez and Josserand 6-2, while freshman YSU Harry Fouzas and senior Erik Gran won 6-2 over Koons and Sadek.
Down 1-0, Sadek and Josserand propelled the Dukes to their lone lead of the match. Josserand cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win against Gran and Sadek won his third third-set match of the season in his 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 victory over NIU junior Javi Pla.
The other four matches all went three sets, but the Dukes failed to pick up wins in any of them. Fouzas first came from behind to defeat Sanchez 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. NIU junior Laurentiu Mandoescu handed Koons his first singles loss of the season in his 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 win. Mainguy clinched the match with his 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory over Hernandez, and Faveir rounded out the match by beating Karpinski 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.
JMU won the first set in all singles matches but couldn't finish off the Penguins to move to 6-1 this season. The Dukes begin conference play in their next match against William & Mary on Feb. 26, with the match start scheduled for 11 a.m. in Williamsburg, Virginia.
