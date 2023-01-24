For the second straight weekend, JMU men’s tennis went 1-1 in a pair of matches on the same day, falling to VCU before sweeping Morgan State to move to 2-2 this spring.
JMU bested by VCU, 5-0
In the first of two matches, the Dukes were swept for the first time this season. VCU sophomore Gray Voelzke and graduate Rayane Stable took the first doubles court with a 6-2 win over JMU freshman Francisco Sinopoli and sophomore Edson Sanchez.
The Rams clinched the doubles point after freshman Romain Gales and junior Matisse Bobichon delivered a 6-2 victory of their own against JMU redshirt sophomore Youssef Sadek and graduate Canon Secord.
Stable followed up his doubles win by kicking off four singles wins for VCU after he got the better of Sanchez again in a 6-0, 6-2 win. Senior Maxence Bertimon brought the team score to 3-0 Rams after his 6-1, 6-3 triumph over freshman Julian Lozano. Bobichon clinched the match for VCU with a straight sets win over Sinopoli, 6-4, 6-1.
Dukes defeat Morgan State for second win
In a rematch of last year’s 5-2 win for JMU, it swept the Bears to get back to 0.500 in 2023. The Dukes jumped out to a 1-0 lead by securing the doubles point via a pair of wins.
First, freshman Aathreya Mahesh and Secord cruised to a 6-1 win against sophomore Makkijha Brown and freshman Bertin Karenzi. Then, Sinopoli and senior Holden Koons clinched the doubles point with their 6-2 win against Morgan State junior Mikeal Carpenter and graduate Sebastian Lopez.
Lozano was the first of three Dukes to win a singles court, defeating junior Rhajzon Rankins, 6-3, 6-1. Koons and Sinopoli clinched the match for JMU with their straight set victories over Carpenter and Lopez, 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-2, respectively.
The Dukes return to the court Feb. 4 for their home opener against Navy at 10 a.m.