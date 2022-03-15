JMU men’s tennis began its weeklong stay in the Carolinas with two wins over Queens University of Charlotte and the Citadel. Picking up the doubles point in both matches extended the Dukes’ winning streak to three.
JMU defeats Queen’s 4-3
The Dukes took two out of three doubles courts from the Royals for an early 1-0 lead. Junior Holden Koons and redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek were paired again and cruised past Queen’s senior Yoan Roussinov and freshman Win Steveker 6-1. JMU clinched the doubles point after senior William Karpisnki and freshman Edson Sanchez held off sophomore Berk Enc and freshman Laurenz Blickwede 7-5.
In singles, Blickwede defeated Sanchez 6-1, 6-1 to tie up the match. The two teams split No. 1 and No. 2 singles courts — with Koons picking up a 6-1, 6-1 win over junior Edoardo Bottino, and Royals junior Edoardo Cecere defeating Karpinski 6-2, 6-2.
Freshman Mathieu Josserand’s 6-2, 6-1 victory against senior Jan Malmon put the Dukes one court away from the win. Sadek clinched the match for JMU in his 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Steveker. Enc rallied in the third set to defeat JMU sophomore Oscar Hernandez 6-3, 2-3, 7-5 — bringing the final score to 4-3 JMU.
Dukes top the Citadel 6-1
JMU started the same way it did against Queens — taking two of three doubles courts for the doubles point. Koons and Sadek picked up another 6-1 victory, this time over sophomores Lucas Robins and Hayden Shoemake. JMU sophomore Mario Pena and Hernandez followed this with a 6-1 win of their own against junior Everett Barkley and senior Josiah Schainblatt.
Hernandez, Sanchez, Karpinski and Josserand all won in straight sets in singles. Hernandez first finished after making quick work of Schainblatt in a 6-1, 6-0 win. Sanchez made it 3-0 Dukes with a 6-0, 6-1 victory against sophomore Sebastain Kamieniecki. Karpinski clinched the match after defeating Robins 6-3, 6-3. Rounding out the four was Josserand, who topped sophomore Andrew Darby 6-2, 6-3.
The two teams split the remaining two courts to close out the match. Koons pulled away in the final set, defeating Shoemake 6-1, 3-6, 6-0. The Citadel earned its only point from junior Zvonko Bencedic, who came back to defeat Sadek 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
With the two victories, JMU is 9-2 and two matches through its five-match stand in North and South Carolina. The Dukes next face Davidson on March 15 at 3 p.m.
JMU (4) vs. Queens (3)
Doubles
No. 1 doubles: (JMU) Hernandez/Petrovic vs. Bottino/Cecere (Queens) 3-6
No. 2 doubles: (JMU) Koons/Sadek vs. Roussinov/Steveker (Queens) 6-1
No. 3 doubles: (JMU) Karpinski/Sanchez vs. Enc/Blickwede (Queens) 7-5
Order of finish: 2, 1, 3
Singles
No. 1 singles: (JMU) Koons vs. Bottino (Queens) 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 singles: (JMU) Karpinski vs. Cecere (Queens) 2-6, 2-6
No. 3 singles: (JMU) Sadek vs. Steveker (Queens) 6-4, 6-3
No. 4 singles: (JMU) Hernandez vs. Enc (Queens) 3-6, 6-2, 5-7
No. 5 singles: (JMU) Sanchez vs. Blickwede (Queens) 1-6, 1-6
No. 6 singles(JMU) Josserand vs. Malmon (Queens) 6-2, 6-1
Order of finish: 5, 1, 2, 6, 3, 4
JMU (6) vs. The Citadel (1)
Doubles
(JMU) Koons/Sadek v. Robins/Shoemake (CIT) 6-1
(JMU) Karpinski/Petrovic vs. Bencedic/Kamieniecki (CIT) 4-6
(JMU) Hernandez/Pena vs. Barkley/Schainblatt (CIT) 6-1
Order of finish: 1, 3, 2
Singles
(JMU) Koons vs. Shoemake (CIT) 6-1, 3-6, 6-0
(JMU) Sadek vs. Bencedic (CIT) 6-4, 4-6, 2-6
(JMU) Karpinski vs. Robins (CIT) 6-3, 6-3
(JMU) Hernandez vs. Schainblatt (CIT) 6-0, 6-1
(JMU) Sanchez vs. Kamieniecki (CIT) 6-0, 6-1
(JMU) Josserand vs. Darby (CIT) 6-2, 6-3
Order of finish: 4, 5, 3, 6, 1, 2
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more men’s tennis coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.