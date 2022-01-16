JMU men’s tennis traveled to Lynchburg, Virginia, to compete in the Liberty Hidden Dual to start the spring season. After having success on day one against the College of Charleston and Youngstown State, Liberty swept the Dukes on day two.
To commence the new campaign, JMU matched up with CAA opponent College of Charleston and split four doubles matches. JMU’s junior Holden Koons and redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek topped CoC’s senior Robby Krick and freshman Matias Gaedechens 6-1. The second win came from JMU’s senior William Karpinski and freshman Edson Sanchez — defeating CoC’s senior Andre Limon and sophomore Zac Larke 6-2.
In eight singles matches against the Cougars, the Dukes won on five courts. JMU sophomore Oscar Hernandez picked up his first victory of the season in a 7-6(6), 6-2 win over CoC senior Johnny Wang. Koons, Sadek and Sanchez all won in straight sets — Koons topped Larke 7-5, 6-2; Sadek beat Gaedechens 6-2, 6-2; and Sanchez got his first singles victory as a Duke over CoC senior Ben Husum 7-6(4), 6-3. The remaining win for JMU came from Karpinski’s 6-0, 1-6, 1-0(11) win over Krick.
Singles competition against Youngstown State rounded out day one for the Dukes. Koons, Karpinski and Sadek all ended the day 3-0 with straight-set wins. Koons held off Youngstown State junior Laurentiu Mandoescu 7-5, 6-2. Karpinski and Sadek won by scores of 6-3, 6-2 and 6-3, 6-1 over Youngstown State senior Erik Gran and Youngstown State junior Javi Pla, respectively.
Across eight singles and doubles matches each, JMU went 1-15 on day two. The lone win came from the doubles team of JMU’s sophomore Mario Pena and senior Stefan Petrovic in their 6-3 victory over Youngstown State’s sophomore Asir Pena and Pla.
In the matches against Liberty, the doubles team of Saddek and Hernandez came up short against Liberty’s senior Nicaise Muamba and sophomore Rafael Marques da Silva in a 7-5 defeat. In singles action, Hernandez dropped his match to Liberty junior Christiaan Worst 6-4, 6-4, while Koons took a set off Muamba before losing 7-6(5), 6-7(1), 6-2.
Next up for the Dukes is their home opener against Bucknell on Jan. 21 at the JMU East Campus Tennis Courts. The dual match is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
