JMU men’s tennis (7-6, 1-2 CAA) picked up two wins over the weekend against College of Charleston and Norfolk State. Three seniors — Paul Mendoza, Gonzalo Adis, and Alvaro Arce — were honored during Saturday’s senior day at the Hillside courts.
Saturday was a sweep in the doubles matches for the Dukes. Redshirt freshman Holden Koons and Mendoza, freshman Oscar Hernandez and Arce, and Adis and redshirt sophomore William Karpinski all won their matches 6-2.
In singles action, Karpinski was the first to finish, winning his match 6-4, 6-2. Koons also rolled to a 6-0, 6-4 victory. Hernandez clinched the win for JMU after cruising to a 6-1, 7-6(1) win.
The Dukes also swept the doubles matches Sunday. The team of Adis and Karpinski won 6-0, while the team of Koons and Mendoza won 6-3 and clinched the doubles point. Koons and Mendoza won their singles matches by scores of 6-3, 6-4 and 6-3, 6-0, respectively.
Karpinski rounded out his weekend with a 6-1, 6-1 singles victory. Freshman Mario Peña and Hernandez added 7-5, 6-0 and 5-7, 6-4, 1-0(4) wins, respectively, to cap off the weekend for JMU.
JMU men’s tennis concludes the regular season April 21 at Elon before preparing for the CAA tournament. The match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
Contact the sports desk at BreezeSports@gmail.com For more coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.