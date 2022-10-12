JMU men’s tennis tallied 14 wins over three days in the River City Tennis Open hosted by Richmond. A trio of Dukes — freshman Julian Lozano, sophomore Edson Sanchez and redshirt sophomore Youssef Sadek — all finished 3-0 in doubles. Lozano and Sanchez teamed up together while Sadek won two matches with graduate Canon Secord and one with freshman Aathreya Mahesh.
In the matches against Navy, Lozano and Sanchez won the first of three doubles matches as a team over the weekend in a tiebreak against freshmen Aniketh Ayinala and Herrick Legaspi 8-7(5).
The other doubles win came from Sadek and Mahesh, who defeated freshman Nathan and junior Nicholas Nguyen 8-3. Junior Mario Pena added a singles win against Navy as he cruised past senior Christian Pumpelly 6-2, 6-3.
JMU also grabbed two doubles wins against George Mason. Lozano and Sanchez rolled to an 8-3 win against freshman Monil Lotlikar and senior Rithik Sardana, while Sadek and Secord defeated graduate Rishab Sardana and sophomore Niza Simunyola 8-6. Secord also added a singles victory by a score of 6-4, 6-2 over Patriots senior Herman Jentoft.
Lozano and Sanchez rounded out the 3-0 weekend with another 8-3 win over Georgetown’s senior Kieran Foster and sophomore Adhvyte Sharma. Sadek’s third doubles win came against Richmond as he teamed up with Secord to defeat freshman Davis Wiley and junior Sebastian Miano 8-3.
On the last day, Sandchez won JMU its lone singles match . Despite losing the first set, Sanchez rallied to defeat Campbell’s freshman Lukas Steffen 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 6-4. Delaware and Campbell took the other four singles matches of the day.
The Dukes next travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the ITA Atlantic Regional Championship from Oct. 19-24.