JMU men’s tennis (5-6, 0-2 CAA) dropped its second CAA match of the season Sunday in a 5-2 loss to Delaware. This was JMU’s second loss at home this season, and all matches were tightly contested in both singles and doubles.
After redshirt freshman Holden Koons and redshirt senior Paul Mendoza won their doubles match 6-2, the attention turned over to the team of redshirt juniors Alvaro Arce and Gonzalo Adis to win the second of three doubles matches. Despite fighting back from a 5-2 deficit, they failed the comeback attempt, losing 6-7(6) to Delaware’s sophomore Liam Hedlund and junior James Wilkinson.
Koons and Mendoza carried the momentum over from their doubles win into their singles matches, winning 6-0, 6-1 and 7-6(1), 6-4, respectively. The Dukes saw three of the other matches go three sets, but weren’t successful in any. Delaware’s Hedlund pulled out another win after defeating freshman Oscar Hernandez 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Guilherme Valdoleiro clinched the win for Delaware with his 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) victory over redshirt sophomore William Karpinski.
The Dukes face College of Charleston at the Hillside Courts on April 17. The match is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
