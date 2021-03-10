JMU won its first match of the season Sunday following the victory over Longwood 4-3. This win now sits the Dukes at 1-2 on the season.
JMU swept all three doubles courts with redshirt freshman Holden Koons and redshirt senior Paul Mendoza winning 6-4. Redshirt junior Gonzalo Adis and redshirt junior Alvaro Arce also won their match 6-4 and freshman Oscar Hernandez and redshirt sophomore William Karpinski rounded out the event with a 6-1 victory.
The singles matches provided as much entertainment for the Dukes. After Mendoza and Hernandez both won their matches in three sets, JMU was tied with Longwood 3-3 with one match remaining. Freshman Mario Peña successfully delivered the final point that’d clinch the first team victory of the season. Doing so in dominating fashion, he won 6-3, 6-1.
The next match for JMU men’s tennis is when it travels to Old Dominion on March 12. The first match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
Contact the sports desk at BreezeSports@gmail.com For more coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.