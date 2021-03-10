Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST VIRGINIA...EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...AND WESTERN MARYLAND... The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...19 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to develop today. All outdoor burning is discouraged, as fires could rapidly spread and become uncontrollable. * FUEL MOISTURE...4 to 8 percent for fine fuels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Be careful of heat and sparks while operating any equipment, and avoid smoking in wildland areas. Residents are reminded that open air burning is prohibited before 4 PM in Maryland and Virginia, and before 5 PM in West Virginia. &&