JMU men’s tennis (5-5 1-1 CAA) picked up its first CAA win after overcoming Richmond 5-2 Saturday. Despite losing two out of three doubles matches, the Dukes won five out of six singles matches to clinch the victory.
Redshirt sophomore William Karpinski began the slew of singles wins after cruising to a 6-3, 6-0 victory. Redshirt senior Paul Mendoza won his second set without dropping a game in his 6-4, 6-0 win. Redshirt freshman Holden Koons brought the Dukes to three points after his 6-3, 6-2 triumph.
It then came down to JMU needing a victory from either redshirt junior Alvaro Arce or freshman Oscar Hernandez to win the match. Both Arce and Hernandez pulled out victories in the third set by scores of 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) and 6-4, 6-7(5), and 7-6(3).
JMU returns home for a match Sunday against Delaware. First serve is scheduled for 3 p.m.
