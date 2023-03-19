After defeating Lehigh 6-1 in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, the JMU men’s tennis traveled to Alabama to kick off its inaugural Sun Belt Conference campaign. Losses to Troy and South Alabama on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, pits JMU at 0-2 to start conference play.
Troy squeaks past JMU, 4-3
After starting 12-2 this season, the Trojans got the better of the Dukes. JMU took no. 1 doubles, which Dukes’ senior Holden Koons and freshman Francisco Sinopoli won 6-1 over Troy sophomore Noah Martens and freshman Jules Fabre.
Troy bounced back with a 6-1 win of its own from junior Francisco Erramuspe and freshman Mario Martinez, who defeated JMU freshman Aathreya Mahesh and redshirt sophomore Youssef Sadek. Junior Carles Anton and freshman Yeray Andes Pastor delivered a crucial early advantage for the Trojans with their 6-3 victory against Dukes’ freshman Julian Lozano and freshman Edson Sanchez.
At no. 5 singles, junior Vito Llinares made quick work of Sanchez, 6-1, 6-1, to extend Troy’s lead. The freshman tandem of Lozano and Sinopoli — who defeated Anton 6-3, 6-2 and Martens 6-2, 6-4, respectively — cut the Dukes’ deficit to 3-2 with two courts remaining.
Mahesh used a tiebreak first set win to put away Erramuspe 7-6 (3), 6-2, and even the match with only no. 1 singles left. Koons took the first set but ultimately lost to Martinez 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 as the Dukes fell to 7-6 (0-1 Sun Belt).
South Alabama sweeps JMU, 7-0
Turn around for another match a day after the battle with Troy did no favors for the Dukes, as they were swept by South Alabama to round out the weekend.
Jaguars’ fifth-year Louis Delcour and sophomore Javier Montoya first defeated Mahesh and Sadek 6-2, which seniors Sebastien Collard and Martin Bugaj followed for a 6-3 win over Lozano and Sanchez to clinch the doubles point.
The Jaguars only dropped one set across six singles courts en route to a 7-0 sweep. Montoya and Collard were first off the court as they defeated Sanchez 6-3, 6-2, and Koons 6-1, 6-3. Sophomore Juan Accossatto clinched the win for South Alabama after his 7-6(0), 6-2, victory against Mahesh. Sadek picked up the lone set of the day for the Dukes and forced Delcour to a third-set superbreaker before ultimately falling 6-4, 4-6, 12-10.
After these first two losses, JMU returns home Friday for a home match against Georgia State at 1 p.m.