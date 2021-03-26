The three-match winning streak for JMU men’s tennis was snapped Wednesday after falling to Radford in a 7-0 loss. Despite a victory from the team’s redshirt juniors Gonzalo Adis and Alvaro Arce by a score of 7-6 (8), JMU’s remaining pairings weren’t successful, leading to Radford winning the two out of three doubles matches and taking a 1-0 lead.
Despite being swept, the Dukes still put up a valiant effort as redshirt freshmen Holden Koons, freshman Oscar Hernandez, redshirt sophomore William Karpinski and redshirt senior Paul Mendoza all split sets with their opponents before ultimately losing the match. This is only the second time the Dukes have been swept this season.
Next up for JMU is its first CAA matchup against William and Mary this Saturday. The home match is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
