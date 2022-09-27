JMU men’s tennis sent senior Holden Koons, redshirt sophomore Youssef Sadek and freshman Julian Lozano to compete in the Richmond City UTR Open this past weekend while the rest of the team competed in the Elon Fall Invitational. Multiple Dukes advanced in flights at both sites.
Koons and Lozano win respective flights
Despite dropping matches in group play on day one, Koons and Lozano bounced back to win Flights B and C, respectively. Koons defeated a trio of William & Mary players, freshman Daniel Cohen 6-1, 6-1, and graduate students Joseph Brailovsky and Bill Duo both by a score of 6-2, 6-2. Sadek also played in Flight B but fell to Brailovsky 6-4, 5-7, 1-0(8) in the quarterfinals.
Lozano defeated three players from three different Virginia schools to claim the Flight C title. Defeats of VCU sophomore Gray Voelzke and CNU junior Porsymr Hansen 6-2, 6-4 and 6-3, 6-1, respectively, preceded a comeback against William & Mary graduate student Daniel Pellerito 1-6, 6-4, 1-0(4).
Ten matches won across weekend at Elon Fall Invitational
Sophomore Edson Sanchez advanced to the Gold Flight semifinals with two wins over freshman Thomas Kennedy 7-5, 6-3 and UNC-Asheville freshman Chester Wickwire 7-5, 7-5. Junior Mario Pena also advanced to the semifinals in the Powell bracket with straight-set victories over UNC-Greensboro senior Christopher Johns 6-3, 6-3, and Radford sophomore Manfredi Vergine 6-2, 6-0.
Both doubles teams for JMU won consolation matches to end the weekend. Sanchez and graduate Canon Secord defeated Charlotte’s team of sophomore Lance Cochran and freshman Aditya Narayanan 6-1. Pena and freshman Aathreya Mahesh picked up a 6-3 win over Radford’s team of Vergine and freshman Filippo Marangoni.
Next up for the Dukes is the ITA All-American Championships where Koons and Sadek will compete in both the singles and doubles draw.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more men’s tennis coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.