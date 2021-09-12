It took the extra period, but JMU men’s soccer defeated College of Charleston 1-0 this weekend. After 20 shots and six corners in regulation, it took just three shots and 49 seconds before redshirt freshman midfielder Nate Corley snuck in a shot by the near post for the victory.
The Dukes fired eight shots in the first half but only forced three saves from senior goalie Cameron Smith. The first two of three shots on target in the first half came two minutes apart— at 15’ and 17’—but Smith denied efforts from redshirt freshmen midfielders Ethan Taylor and Axel Ahlander, respectively. Smith’s final save of the half came after he denied redshirt freshman defender Yanis Lelin from breaking the scoreless tie.
JMU redshirt senior goalie Alex DeSatnick saved two of three Cougar shots at 51' and 70. 'JMU fired away 12 shots in the second half. College of Charleston mustered up a counter-attack at 78’ but failed to create a threatening chance out of it, and JMU kept the shutout into the third and final frame.
Corley was substituted in to begin overtime, and it took him just 25 seconds to take a shot at goal, but he was denied from point-blank range by Smith. 24 seconds later, Corley found himself in scoring position again and placed the ball into the top left corner of the goal to deliver the Dukes' first CAA victory of the season.
On top of this being the first CAA win of the season, JMU’s win streak extended to four. This puts them at 4-1 on the season, and they’ll travel to NC State on Sep. 14 at 7 p.m. next. College of Charleston drops its first game of the year and falls to 1-1-2. The Cougars return to the field Sep. 15 to play UNC Asheville.
