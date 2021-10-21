Following its first CAA loss of the season to UNCW, JMU men’s soccer returned to Sentara Park to face American. Despite a combined 25 shots and 12 corner kicks between the two sides, neither could find a goal, resulting in a scoreless draw.
“I think [not capitalizing on corner kicks] was one of the biggest disappointments,” head coach Paul Zazenski said. “Usually, that’s one of our best attributes as a group — tonight, we were just off. We [have] to do a better job of taking every extra chance that we can and make the most of it.”
The two sides used the first 15 minutes to feel each other out, exchanging possession with just one shot on target from the Eagles that was dealt with by graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu. Both teams created a corner kick early, but in both cases, the cross sent in was cleared instantly.
At 21’, JMU generated an attack that saw a first cross sent in, with freshman goalkeeper Dominic Dominguez clearing the ball momentarily, followed by a second cross fired into the box; Dominguez and the rest of the Eagles defense weathered the storm.
The Dukes began to send players deep into American’s half at 25’, hoping to take control and look for the first goal of the game. At 30’, JMU earned its second corner kick of the game after a shot from a free kick was blocked out of play. The Eagles denied JMU’s shot , but American still couldn’t sustain possession to move into the opposite half.
At 42’, American took its second shot resulting in its second corner kick of the half in the process. The initial cross was headed away by the Dukes; this was the last chance of the half, and both teams returned to the locker rooms scoreless.
“I think we were a little bit too slow with the ball in the last third [of the field],” Erhardt said. “We created chances but didn’t score them. I think that was our biggest mistake tonight.”
At 54’, an error from Leu set up senior forward David Coly with an empty net. However, he fired the shot into the side netting, keeping the match 0-0. While it was an opportunity squandered, it provided a spark for the Eagles at this point in the match.
A blocked cross from redshirt freshman Josiah Blanton set up another corner for the Dukes at 62’. It turned into another cross that failed to pass the closest defender — another defended successfully by American.
“I think [corner kicks] are all about getting service into the box,” redshirt junior Tyler Clegg said. “I think we had some [crosses with] good height so if we can get good services and good movement around [the box], I think we can bury one.”
At 68’, redshirt freshman Yanis Lelin made his way deep into the box and sent a pass across the face of goal, but it failed to find a Duke as they looked for the breakthrough. Going the other way, American freshman forward Dilane Zouantcha received a long pass and beat both the JMU defenders and Leu,only to miss an open net.
On his fifth corner kick of the game at 76’, Lelin was able to deliver the cross into the middle of the box, with Dominguez punching the first attempt away — the rebound blocked off before the Eagles cleared the ball altogether.
For the last 14 minutes, the two teams took turns sending the ball forward without a significant chance created, and the whistle blew for overtime. The Dukes found themselves in their fourth game of the season that couldn’t be decided in regulation .
In the first overtime period, both the Dukes and Eagles took one shot. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Clay Obara made an attempt at 96’ that rose above the crossbar, but 100 minutes wasn’t enough to find a goal, and the game entered double overtime.
Erhardt had a pair of shots from similar positions — one at 105’ and another at 108’ — where he looked to place the ball in the top right corner only for it to be high and wide of the target. After one last corner kick from American at 109’, the Dukes dealt with the attempt, and the game ended in a scoreless tie.
“In my opinion, I have to score one of [the two shots],” Erhardt said. “That’s on me, but I will be back.”
With the tie, JMU now stands at 10-3-1, while American is 5-4-4. The Dukes travel to Hempstead, New York, on Oct. 23 for a CAA matchup with Hofstra, with the game scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
Contact Craig Mathias at mathiack@dukes.jmu.edu. For more men’s soccer coverage, follow the sports desk on twitter @TheBreezeSports.