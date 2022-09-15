A three-match losing streak came to an end for the Dukes, as they defeated NC State 1-0 on the road Tuesday. A goal from freshman forward Cam Arnold in the second half was enough to secure the win.
The win came off the back of JMU’s defense, which shut out the Wolfpack and kept the zero, per the motto of the back line. Redshirt senior defenders Melker Anshelm and Tyler Clegg both played all 90 minutes in the victory.
Arnold’s goal at 72’ was the first JMU goal in 342 minutes, dating back to its opening match of the season versus Binghamton on Aug. 25. It’s Arnold’s second goal this year, which now leads the team; fellow freshman midfielder Kevin Larsson assisted Arnold’s goal versus the Wolfpack.
The best chance of the game for NC State came shortly after the goal at 79’, when redshirt sophomore defender Josiah Blanton blocked a shot from inside the box.
Freshman goalie Sebastian Conlon earned his second win this year and his first clean sheet. The win propels the Dukes to 2-3 as their nonconference slate ends.
The inaugural Sun Belt Conference match for JMU is at home on Sept. 17 against Georgia State, which is 5-1 this season. The match at Sentara Park is set to kick off at 7 p.m.