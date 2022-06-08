JMU men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski announced the full schedule for the Dukes’ inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) this fall. A combination of in- and out-of-conference opponents from the SBC and ACC and matchups with two of the last three national champions fills the slate.
The season begins with the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational hosted by JMU at Sentara Park — the Dukes face Binghamton on Aug. 25 and NJIT on Aug. 28. The Dukes then travel to face U.Va. on Sept. 1 in a rematch of last year’s 1-0 (2 OT) JMU victory. The second of two ACC matches comes Sept. 13 versus N.C. State.
The competition continues as the Dukes return home for five of their next six matches. After a Sept. 17 game with conference foe Georgia State, JMU will host 2019 national champion Georgetown on Sept. 20.
September concludes with JMU’s first-ever away match in the Sun Belt, against in-state rival Old Dominion on Sept. 25 before hosting George Washington on Sept. 28.
JMU faces Kentucky on Oct. 1. The Dukes then get a week off before concluding their homestand Oct. 8 against Gardner Webb.
JMU travels to Washington, D.C., on Oct. 11 to face American University —followed by another conference match versus Georgia Southern on Oct. 14. The Dukes return home Oct. 19 to play West Virginia before traveling to face South Carolina on Oct. 23.
Oct. 28 is senior night for the Dukes, which concludes their home schedule with Coastal Carolina. JMU’s season finale is against 2020 national champion Marshall on Nov. 1. The 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship starts Nov. 14; the site is to be determined.
2022 Men’s Soccer Schedule
Aug. 25 - vs. Binghamton 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 28 - vs. NJIT 3 p.m.
Sept. 1 - at U. Va. 8 p.m.
Sept. 13 - at NC State 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 - vs. Georgia State 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 - vs. Georgetown 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 - at Old Dominion 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 - vs. George Washington 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 - vs. Kentucky 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 - vs. Gardner-Webb 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 - at American 2 p.m.
Oct. 14 - at Georgia Southern 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 - vs. West Virginia 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 - at South Carolina 3 p.m.
Oct. 28 - vs. Coastal Carolina 7 p.m.
Nov. 1 - at Marshall 7:15 p.m.
