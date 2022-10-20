It came down to the final seconds at Sentara Park on Oct. 19, but neither team came away with the win in a thrilling 1-1 draw between JMU men’s soccer and West Virginia.
With 10 seconds remaining, redshirt junior midfielder Clay Obara had a look at goal from just outside the box, only to hit the post — allowing the Mountaineers to survive and share the points.
“I think the second half was more of what we expected from our program,” JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said. “I thought we were very wrong going forward in the second half and had a few opportunities that we easily could’ve scored.”
The Dukes had a good chance early at 13’ after redshirt sophomore defender Yanis Lelin fired a shot after the Mountaineers lost possession in their own half. West Virginia junior goalkeeper Jackson Lee extended his left arm to deny Lelin and keep the game scoreless.
At 35’, the Mountaineers took a 1-0 lead, but not without controversy. Junior midfielder Ryan Crooks appeared to be offside, but the flag stayed down and his goal stood to JMU’s dismay, including Zazenski. The head coach sprinted all the way down the sideline in protest and got a yellow card for his actions.
“In terms of my position on the field, it at first looked like it could’ve been offside,” redshirt sophomore midfielder Alex Krakowiak said. “But, it’s not really [something] to dwell on and you just have to take the hit and move on from there.”
WVU took this one-goal lead into halftime. The Mountaineers outshot JMU 5-1 in the first 45 minutes, leaving 45 more for the Dukes to find a way back into the game in hopes of climbing the Sun Belt Conference standings.
After looking for a breakthrough all half, the Dukes finally found it at 73’. A costly turnover from the Mountaineers led to a breakaway for freshman forward Cam Arnold. He first made his way around Lee before squaring the ball to redshirt sophomore Ethan Taylor to knot the score at 1-1.
“We always work on getting to the front post on those low driven balls,” Taylor said. “I knew as soon as [Arnold] got in line — that’s where I knew I had to be and that’s where the ball came.”
At 90’, the end of regulation, the game was far from over. An interception from Krakowiak created one last chance for the Dukes. The ball got sent to the box where it fell to Obara’s feet. With just 10 seconds to go, Obara’s strike rattled off the post, just inches from what would’ve been the game-winning goal.
The final whistle blew and the Dukes took a 1-1 draw with the Mountaineers. The result moves JMU to 1-2-2 in Sun Belt play as the season winds down with just three regular season matches remaining.
JMU’s next matchup is against Sun Belt foe South Carolina on Oct. 23, set to start at 3 p.m. The Mountaineers also play on Oct. 23 when they host Georgia State at 7 p.m.
“Really proud of the guys’ effort,” Zazneski said. “Getting any points [from a game] in the Sun Belt is a positive … [South Carolina’s] going to give us all that we can handle.”