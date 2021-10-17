JMU men’s soccer lost for the first time in a month Saturday, falling 1-0 to UNCW on a goal by junior forward Jalen Anderson at 108’. The Dukes drop to 10-3 (4-1 CAA), while UNCW improves to 8-4-1 (3-2-0 CAA).
The game was a defensive battle from the start. Only 10 shots were fired in the first half — seven by JMU and three by UNCW. UNCW junior goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta saved three shots in the opening half, while JMU graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu stopped two, and the match went into the break scoreless.
UNCW fired six shots in the second half compared to JMU’s three, yet both sides failed to find the back of the net. Leu saved two shots after halftime to keep the Seahawks off the board, while JMU failed to get a shot on goal in the second half. After 45 scoreless minutes, the match went to overtime.
UNCW outshot the Dukes 4-1 in overtime. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Clay Obara took a shot at 106’ that was on goal, but it was saved by Perrotta. Two minutes later, Anderson got one past Leu to give the Seahawks their first victory over JMU in nearly two years.
Obara and redshirt freshman midfielder Axel Ahlander led JMU with three shots apiece, while graduate forward Jacob Evans led UNCW with four shots. The loss snapped JMU’s six-game winning streak, which was the longest for the Dukes since they won eight straight games in 2019.
JMU returns home for a battle against American, while the Seahawks go on the road to play VCU. Both matches are Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Score card
107:21 - Jalen Anderson (4), assisted by Omar Aboutaleb - 1-0 UNCW
