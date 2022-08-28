JMU men’s soccer allowed only one shot on goal against New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). However, the Highlanders only needed one chance to defeat the Dukes.
In the conclusion of the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational, JMU fell to NJIT 1-0 in what was described as “disappointing” by head coach Paul Zazenski. This became the first loss not only for JMU men’s soccer but all JMU sports as a whole in 2022 and as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
“It was one of the rare times that I would say it’s just not good enough,” Zazenski said. “Obviously, NJIT wanted the game more and they won it. I think that’s what it came down to, so I’m pretty disappointed in the group, and I rarely would say that about my team. But, it simply wasn’t good enough today.”
Most of the first half was a defensive battle between both sides. The first 30 minutes of the match included more yellow cards — two for the Highlanders and one for the Dukes — than shots, of which there were none. The first shot of the game came at 30’ from NJIT freshman midfielder Jack Krongold, which was wide of the goal.
The Dukes spent the last five minutes deep in the Highlanders half and even got the ball in the back of the net. Redshirt senior defender Tyler Clegg squared the ball to redshirt junior midfielder Evan Paez, who looked to score. However, the referee raised the flag, ruled Clegg out of bounds and the game remained scoreless.
“The linesman called the ball as out of bounds as I was dribbling,” Clegg said. “From my perspective, it was not out of bounds, it was on the line. But, those are things we have to deal with, and we should’ve scored multiple goals today, so that’s not an excuse.”
At halftime, the Dukes had two shots on goal to the Highlanders none, and 13 fouls to their five. The heat at Sentara Park created a standstill between the two sides in the first half.
The Highlanders first shot on goal found the back of the net. At 50’, sophomore midfielder Asembo Augo beat freshman goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon to give NJIT the lead. It’s the second match in a row the Dukes saw themselves go down 1-0.
“I believe that although the stats were in our favor,” Redshirt sophomore midfielder Alex Krakowiak said. “We were definitely not up to what we’d like. We’re not satisfied one bit with our standards. But, like I said, nothing to be worried about this early in our season.”
Despite spending most of the second half in the Highlanders half, the Dukes failed to find the equalizer and dropped their first game of the season in a 1-0 loss. JMU outpaced NJIT in shots on goal at 4-1 and had control of the ball more, but NJIT capitalized on its lone shot on goal to steal the game.
“If we’re quicker on the ball, we can create more chances,” redshirt senior defender Melker Anshelm said. “We need to pick up the tempo, create more chances, get a little more creativity in the last third [of the field], and we’ll figure it out. I’m sure of that, but we have some things to fix for sure.”
After dropping to 1-1 this season, the Dukes travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, to face U.Va. on Sept. 1. The rematch of last year’s 1-0 win for JMU is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
