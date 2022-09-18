In a hard fought, physical game, the result came down to a handful of quality opportunities. It was the Panthers who were able to capitalize more, downing JMU, 3-1.
“It wasn’t a bad game for us; we’re just not getting some of the bounces right now,” JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said. “We had the better run of play, no question, and they scored their chances and we’ve gotta do a better job to not concede those mistakes. Good teams make you pay in those moments.”
Heading into the game, Zazenski said he knew that Georgia State, as well as the Sun Belt Conference as a whole, would be physical — and they were. The Panthers fouled 17 times throughout the match, while the Dukes committed 12.
Georgia State also capitalized on its offensive opportunities as soon as the match started. The Panthers opened up the scoring early, when junior midfielder Simon Carlson scored a quick 8’ goal off an intercepted JMU pass.
“We’re playing better soccer, but we’re continuing to concede goals and make mistakes that we shouldn’t be making.” Zazenski said.
JMU had opportunities to respond throughout the first half but were unable to capitalize until just before the break. In the 44’, Georgia State freshman midfielder Gavin Williams committed a hand ball inside JMU’s box. On the ensuing penalty kick, redshirt senior defenseman Tyler Clegg capitalized on the opportunity with a tying goal for the Dukes.
The match remained tied well into the second half, and it looked as though the game was headed for one. However, with 18 minutes left, Georgia State’s freshman midfielder Justin Mclean sneaked in a goal into the left-bottom corner of the goal. Shortly after, in the 87’, Mclean once again scored, putting the Panthers up 3-1 and securing the win for Georgia State.
“Today I feel like they had one chance all game,” Anshelm said, “but they scored three goals and that’s because we weren’t making the smartest decisions in the right moments, and that’s something that we have to figure out because that is a vital part of the season”
The match was riddled with opportunities not finished by JMU’s offense and opportunities given up to the Panthers on defense. The Dukes had 14 shots, but only one of those resulted in a goal. Meanwhile, the Panthers had eight shots with three of them hitting the back of the net.
“We just gotta keep playing our brand of soccer, and at times when we have, we’ve done really well, and when we don’t we get beat, plan and simple,” Zazenski said. “There were a lot of good moments in this match where we played our brand of soccer, but our message is going to be, ‘Let’s really figure out how to continue to do those things but not concede goals.’”
Next up, JMU will play Georgetown at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Georgia State is headed home to play Kentucky on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.