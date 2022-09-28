In a frustrating evening for JMU men’s soccer, it fell 3-0 to George Washington to drop to 3-5-1. Despite outshooting the Colonials 19-8, the Dukes failed to find the back of the net.
“Not playing up to our standards once again, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” head coach Paul Zazenski said. “Things just haven’t been falling our way, but yet we have been our own worst enemy.”
The Colonials were on the offensive early. At 14’, junior defender Aaron Kronenberg sent a header on goal that appeared to cross the line, but the referee never ruled a goal and JMU cleared the ball — surviving an early scare unscathed.
Redshirt senior defender Tyler Clegg saved what looked like another clear chance for GWU at 19’. After senior forward Tom Cooklin chipped the shot over freshman goalie Sebastian Conlon, Clegg sprinted to the goal line and saved a likely goal with a clearance.
The Dukes were able to see the game into a scoreless tie at halftime. Conlon totaled four saves in the first half while eight shots from JMU failed to land home.
Despite this, the Dukes couldn’t keep the shutout for much longer. Just 47 seconds into the half, GW senior midfielder Elias Norris found enough space in the box to fire a shot at net and beat Conlon to go up 1-0.
The Colonials doubled their lead at 68’, when Kronenberg was in the right place at the right time off a corner kick and scored to make it 2-0 GW. The Dukes had spent most of the game deep in the Colonials’ half after falling behind but couldn’t punch one in.
“We’ve had a better run of play in a lot of the games that we’ve played this year,” Zazenski said. “And we got a lot of chances. But we concede soft goals and we get disappointing results.”
Cooklin put the icing on the cake for the Colonials with the third and final goal of the evening. Because JMU had sent everyone forward in hopes of a goal, it was prone to the counter attack, and GW capitalized. Freshman forward Alex Nicholson found Cooklin on the opposite side of the box, and Cooklin beat Conlon for the goal.
A handball from the Colonials at 82’ set up a penalty kick for Clegg in what hoped to be the start of an unlikely comeback with less than 10 minutes to go. However, GW goalie Justin Grady saved Clegg’s kick to preserve the shutout and turn a bad night worse for JMU.
After 90 minutes, the Dukes exited the field, frustrated in a 3-0 loss to the Colonials. In a night where they amassed 11 more shots and spent most of the second half in the opponent’s half, a 3-0 loss wasn’t what they had planned.
“The guys need to figure out how to hold themselves accountable for these losses,” Zazenski said. “Until we figure it out, there’s going to be more frustrating losses.”
The Dukes return to Sentara Park on Oct. 1 as they welcome No. 5 ranked Kentucky to Harrisonburg for a match at 7 p.m.
