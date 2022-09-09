JMU men’s soccer went its third consecutive game without scoring a goal in the 2-0 loss to Duquesne, now dropping to 1-3 on the season. Two first half goals from Duquesne were enough for them to move to 4-0.
Duquesne attacked early to gain and remain in control for the entire contest. Sophomore defender Christopher Vie Angell was assisted by sophomore defender Jesper Moksnes and junior midfielder Nate Dragisich in his goal at 6’ to take the 1-0 lead. Angell defeated sophomore goalie Drew Slack for the goal, who made his first start between the sticks for JMU.
Duquesne doubled its lead 10 minutes later at 16’, when freshman midfielder Ask Ekeland’s shot snuck past Slack to make it 2-0. Sophomore forward Maxi Hopfer assisted the goal.
JMU ended with 15 shots but just two of those were on goal — both were saved by graduate goalie Domenic Nascimben. Slack made three saves on five shots on goal from Duquesne in his first start.
JMU has its second ACC matchup of the season Sept. 13 versus NC State at 8 p.m.