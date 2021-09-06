JMU men’s soccer fought off NJIT on Saturday, defeating the Highlanders for the Dukes’ second win of the season. The Dukes improve to 2-1-0, while NJIT falls to 1-1-1.
JMU started off aggressive, keeping the ball in NJIT’s defensive end for much of the first half. Redshirt junior forward Luca Erhardt scored at 5’ to give the Dukes an early lead. JMU outshot the Highlanders 10-5 in the opening frame.
Both teams were on the attack in the second half. NJIT took two shots in the first five minutes of the half, and JMU redshirt freshman midfielder Axel Ahlander barely missed a goal. Redshirt freshman defender Josiah Blanton scored his first goal of the season at 67’ to double the Dukes’ lead. Less than two minutes later, NJIT redshirt senior forward Rene White scored to slice the deficit to one. After 21 scoreless minutes, the match ended.
JMU had 17 shots — eight on goal — in the match, marking the first time since 2017 that the Dukes have started the season with three straight matches with at least 10 shots. Graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu kept the Highlanders at bay with five shots for JMU.
“We are generating lots of offensive chances, which is great to see,” head coach Paul Zazenski said to JMU Athletics. “We need to have a few players step up on the defensive side of the ball in order to be at our best.”
JMU returns home for a match versus George Mason on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. NJIT faces Seton Hall on Friday at 7 p.m.
