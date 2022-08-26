JMU men’s soccer coronated its 2022 season with a 3-1 victory against Binghamton in the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational. After going down 1-0, three unanswered goals from redshirt sophomore defender Josiah Blanton, redshirt senior Tyler Clegg and freshman Cameron Arnold led the Dukes to victory.
“It was a battle,” head coach Paul Zazenski said. “Binghamton was excellent on the night; I thought they had a great game plan coming in and all credit to them for making it a tough first game.”
JMU freshman goalie Sebastian Conlon was tested early. Redshirt junior midfielder Anthony Lazaridis had a chance at 6’ from inside the box that was denied by Conlon, who’s in goal in place of former graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu.
JMU had its best chance in the first 20 minutes after it was awarded a free kick at 15’. The cross was sent toward the back post and found the head of Clegg, who’s header went into the side netting just wide of goal.
The Bearcats took the lead at 33’ after junior midfielder Markos Touroukis received a pass from redshirt senior midfielder Parker McKnight, took a dribble inside the box and sent a curler into the top-right corner past the outstretched Conlon for the 1-0 lead.
Just before halftime, Blanton received the ball and scampered down the wing all the way into the box. He then went between the legs of senior goalie Mats Roorda to tie the game at 45’, seconds before the halftime whistle to even the score.
“It’s our game plan,” Blanton said about attacking down the wing. “That’s what I’ve been doing since I’ve gotten here, so just continuing to do that is probably good for the team.”
Just shortly after play resumed, the halftime whistle blew and both teams headed into the locker room at 1-1. On top of having more shots on goal in the first half (5-2), the Bearcats also had 13 fouls to the Dukes three.
“I think what I was most proud about with the guys was their response to going down a goal,” Zazenski said. “Sometimes, the game was a little bit choppy, so I was pleased to see them respond in a good way."
After 16 fouls in the first half and no cards given, both teams had a player receive a yellow card in the first five minutes. Bearcats freshman defender Luke Yates received a yellow card for his foul at 46’, and after ending the first half on a high, Blanton began the second half by picking up a yellow card at 50’ on a hard foul.
At 64’, Clegg stepped up to take a free kick from a fair distance outside the box. He fired the ball off the post and into the goal to give the Dukes a 2-1 lead with just over 25 minutes to go after JMU had been threatening to score for a good part of the half.
“I have a good technique of striking through the ball with power,” Clegg said. “So, [with] a free kick that far away, the main goal is to put it on target [and] hope for a rebound if it doesn’t go in, so that’s kind of what I did. [I] aimed [at] keeper’s side and got a little knuckle on it, made the goalkeeper deal with it, and luckily it went off the post and in [the net].”
Freshman forward Cameron Arnold sealed the deal in his Dukes’ debut with a goal at 90’. The Dukes return to the pitch Aug. 28 to conclude the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational against NJIT at 3 p.m.
“We know NJIT is going to be a good team too, coming off a draw in [its] first game,” Zazenski said. “I think it's always tough when the next game is three days from now. I think the guys just need to make sure they get their minds and bodies right.”
