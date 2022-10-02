JMU men’s soccer fell to 0-2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play in its 3-1 home loss to No. 5 Kentucky. The Dukes kept the Wildcats scoreless in the first half, but two goals in two minutes, at 53’ and 55’, were too much to overcome.
Freshman goalie Sebastian Conlon saved two shots in the first half as Kentucky recorded 11 in the first 45 minutes. Conlon is coming off TopDrawerSoccer’s national team of the week and the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honors.
The Wildcats found their breakthrough goal at 53’ from junior forward Ben Damge.. Then, Kentucky graduate defender Lucca Rodrigues, after redshirt senior defender Tyler Clegg committed a foul in the box, stepped up and sent his penalty kick past Conlon for the 2-0 lead.
Redshirt junior midfielder Clay Obara provided life for JMU when he cut the deficit in half at 74’. His shot crept past senior goalie Isaac Walker, and the Dukes returned the ball to midfield to potentially find a way back into the game.
Despite pressing for 15 minutes, the Dukes couldn’t break the Wildcats defense, and Kentucky added a third goal just before time expired. Sophomore midfielder Martin Soeredie put the ball into the back of the net and the game ended 3-1 Wildcats.
The Dukes get a week off before they return to action at Sentara Park on Oct. 8 for a matchup with Gardner Webb — scheduled to start at 7 p.m.